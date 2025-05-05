We’re excited to announce that our latest title, Best Served Cold, is OUT NOW on Steam!

Step into the last speakeasy of Bukovie, a city overflowing with secrets.

As the bartender, you’ll have to serve cocktails, earn the trust of your clients, and untangle a web of secrets across five murder cases.

Set in an alternate history version of Eastern Europe during the 1920’s, Best Served Cold is a murder mystery visual novel where players take the role of a bartender unraveling five interconnected murder cases, one cocktail at a time.

👉 Play now

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3218530/Best_Served_Cold/

🎮 Console versions coming soon.