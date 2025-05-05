 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 May 2025 Build 18298008 Edited 5 May 2025 – 09:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We’re excited to announce that our latest title, Best Served Cold, is OUT NOW on Steam!

Step into the last speakeasy of Bukovie, a city overflowing with secrets.
As the bartender, you’ll have to serve cocktails, earn the trust of your clients, and untangle a web of secrets across five murder cases.

Set in an alternate history version of Eastern Europe during the 1920’s, Best Served Cold is a murder mystery visual novel where players take the role of a bartender unraveling five interconnected murder cases, one cocktail at a time.

👉 Play now
https://store.steampowered.com/app/3218530/Best_Served_Cold/

🎮 Console versions coming soon.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link