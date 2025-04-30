Hello everyone,

Patch 1.10.3.6 is now available. Full changelog below:

Fixed

Crash when a villager left and the villager window was open at the same time as a resource change

The “Start mandate” buttons for "revise one edict/privilege" did not update when the mandate list was open

It was possible to have visitors stuck in your village forever. (royal company)

Lodging Full notification was never showing

Manor House: Missing visitor location was not causing the “missing required parts” pop-up.

Fix Housing Insufficient notification showing up for no reason (3rd times the charm!)

“Only X part allowed” notification showed only once even when multiple parts with the condition had the error

Boars could spawn under building zones

Mod Manager (Browse Mods/Installed Mods) - Scrollbar would not reset to the top when switching pages

Fixes for some gatherer blocked path situations