Patch 1.10.3.6 is now available. Full changelog below:
Fixed
Crash when a villager left and the villager window was open at the same time as a resource change
The “Start mandate” buttons for "revise one edict/privilege" did not update when the mandate list was open
It was possible to have visitors stuck in your village forever. (royal company)
Lodging Full notification was never showing
Manor House: Missing visitor location was not causing the “missing required parts” pop-up.
Fix Housing Insufficient notification showing up for no reason (3rd times the charm!)
“Only X part allowed” notification showed only once even when multiple parts with the condition had the error
Boars could spawn under building zones
Mod Manager (Browse Mods/Installed Mods) - Scrollbar would not reset to the top when switching pages
Fixes for some gatherer blocked path situations
Fixed “Revise Edict/Privilege” mandates that could be executed even when you could already revise an Edict/Privilege
Added
- UI: Added search bar in mod selection
Modding
Fixed some mod parts could end up grounded on reload
Fixed Crash: "Castle Watchpost Expansion +"
Fixed example mods
New example mod: Taxation
Expose functions for Taxation
Expose get current month/week/day functions
Improve overrideTexture() to support override with core game texture
Additionally, added ADDITIVE and SUBTRACTIVE blend modes
And more…
