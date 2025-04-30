 Skip to content

30 April 2025 Build 18297992
Hello everyone,

Patch 1.10.3.6 is now available. Full changelog below:

Fixed

  • Crash when a villager left and the villager window was open at the same time as a resource change

  • The “Start mandate” buttons for "revise one edict/privilege" did not update when the mandate list was open

  • It was possible to have visitors stuck in your village forever. (royal company)

  • Lodging Full notification was never showing

  • Manor House: Missing visitor location was not causing the “missing required parts” pop-up.

  • Fix Housing Insufficient notification showing up for no reason (3rd times the charm!)

  • “Only X part allowed” notification showed only once even when multiple parts with the condition had the error

  • Boars could spawn under building zones

  • Mod Manager (Browse Mods/Installed Mods) - Scrollbar would not reset to the top when switching pages

  • Fixes for some gatherer blocked path situations

  • Fixed “Revise Edict/Privilege” mandates that could be executed even when you could already revise an Edict/Privilege

Added

  • UI: Added search bar in mod selection

Modding

  • Fixed some mod parts could end up grounded on reload

  • Fixed Crash: "Castle Watchpost Expansion +"

  • Fixed example mods

  • New example mod: Taxation

  • Expose functions for Taxation

  • Expose get current month/week/day functions

  • Improve overrideTexture() to support override with core game texture

  • Additionally, added ADDITIVE and SUBTRACTIVE blend modes

  • And more…

Windows Foundation Content Depot 690831
