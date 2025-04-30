 Skip to content

30 April 2025 Build 18297960 Edited 30 April 2025 – 16:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

While updating the version, the development environment changed, which caused an error that made the game unplayable for about an hour.
I sincerely apologize for the inconvenience.

Changed files in this update

