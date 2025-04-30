 Skip to content

30 April 2025 Build 18297946 Edited 30 April 2025 – 16:09:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Modified part of the item list display UI
  • Added ability to display "Recently Used" and "Favorites" lists in the item inventory
  • Fixed a bug where shield recovery and armor recovery spells were recovering health

