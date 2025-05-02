Game Update Content
Fixed:
📌 Fixed Training dummy not working correctly
📌 Fixed Training ground crashes if opened immediately after exiting
📌 Fixed Hovers sometimes showing in the wrong places
📌 Fixed weapon type (resistance or vulnerability) not showing on hover if it was shared with other types
📌 Fixed upgraded armor not showing upgraded toughness below the item when equipped
📌 Fixed being able to set platforms at unintended places if clicking fast after placing in a valid spot
📌 Fixed platform that is being destroyed was briefly shown while recalculating the turn
📌 Fixed one of Starchilds arm having the wrong icon
📌 Fixed typo in Parental Insight trait
📌 Changed how teleports interact with stunned characters
📌 Fixed Dandelion bow description
📌 Fixed Minor Strength Potion had the wrong action name
