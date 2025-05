Fixed:

๐Ÿ“Œ Fixed Training dummy not working correctly

๐Ÿ“Œ Fixed Training ground crashes if opened immediately after exiting

๐Ÿ“Œ Fixed Hovers sometimes showing in the wrong places

๐Ÿ“Œ Fixed weapon type (resistance or vulnerability) not showing on hover if it was shared with other types

๐Ÿ“Œ Fixed upgraded armor not showing upgraded toughness below the item when equipped

๐Ÿ“Œ Fixed being able to set platforms at unintended places if clicking fast after placing in a valid spot

๐Ÿ“Œ Fixed platform that is being destroyed was briefly shown while recalculating the turn

๐Ÿ“Œ Fixed one of Starchilds arm having the wrong icon

๐Ÿ“Œ Fixed typo in Parental Insight trait

๐Ÿ“Œ Changed how teleports interact with stunned characters

๐Ÿ“Œ Fixed Dandelion bow description

๐Ÿ“Œ Fixed Minor Strength Potion had the wrong action name

