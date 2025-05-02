Fixed:

📌 Fixed Training dummy not working correctly

📌 Fixed Training ground crashes if opened immediately after exiting

📌 Fixed Hovers sometimes showing in the wrong places

📌 Fixed weapon type (resistance or vulnerability) not showing on hover if it was shared with other types

📌 Fixed upgraded armor not showing upgraded toughness below the item when equipped

📌 Fixed being able to set platforms at unintended places if clicking fast after placing in a valid spot

📌 Fixed platform that is being destroyed was briefly shown while recalculating the turn

📌 Fixed one of Starchilds arm having the wrong icon

📌 Fixed typo in Parental Insight trait

📌 Changed how teleports interact with stunned characters

📌 Fixed Dandelion bow description

📌 Fixed Minor Strength Potion had the wrong action name

