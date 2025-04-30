We are proud to announce the official release of Version 1.0!

This milestone release includes significant under-the-hood improvements:

-Added full game controller support

-Implemented comprehensive game balance adjustments

-Optimized graphics synchronization with automatic VSync adaptation

-Enhanced multi-refresh rate display compatibility

We sincerely appreciate all the support and valuable feedback from our community - your input has been instrumental in shaping this release. Your continued engagement helps us make the game better with every update.

Thank you for being part of this journey with us!