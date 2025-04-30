The most visible change in this update is the new load selection system. It is simpler than its predecessors, but it is also more flexible for restricting what cargo and passengers can run on a route.

The other major change is essentially invisible, but we've reworked how the game draws UI screens to be more flexible, and make it easier for us to improve the UI in this and future updates. The new cargo system was our test patient for that new system!

Load selection system

In this update you can choose between 4 top-level options when restricting what a service will carry:

Load anything Still the default; in this case a service will carry any and all types of passengers and cargo

Load only cargo and Load only passengers These options allow you to restrict a service to carry only cargo or passengers. From feedback we realised that most people who did want to customise loading, wanted one of these two options, so we've made them more easily accessible

Load custom When you choose this you are presented with a full list of cargo types and passenger types, and you can enable/disable them individually for total control

We've also edited the information box on the service screen that leads to this UI to clarify what buttons correspond to specific displays

More minor changes

You now earn rewards when manually upgrading a town so you don’t lose out on non-track rewards when upgrading that way

There was an exploit where you could generate infinite money using the reserve land tool, that is gone!

Today is the last day of April, so the May challenge begins tomorrow!

Up next - new map generator!

The next update is already well under way - we've been experimenting with the Wave Function Collapse algorithm to improve our map generation. Initial experiments are encouraging, and we hope to have that ready for release quite soon.

Thanks as always for all the feedback!