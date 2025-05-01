Hello, Hydroponic Farmers 🌱

We’re back with another important update with several helpful new systems and bug fix update to improve your overall gameplay experience. Thank you so much for your continued feedback. Your reports have been essential in helping us identify and fix these issues.

New Features

• In-Game Bug Report System

We’ve added a new Bug Report System accessible from the in-game menu. When used, it will automatically send a snapshot of your latest save file and player log, making it much easier for our team to diagnose and resolve issues quickly and accurately. This new system is a big step toward faster and more effective communication between players and developers. We truly appreciate your help in making the game better!



• Next Day Autosave

A new autosave system has been implemented to trigger a save automatically at the start of each new day. This ensures your progress is more secure and lets you pick up right where you left off, even if you forgot to manually save.

Bug Fixes

• Fixed Customer Navigation on Second Floor

Resolved an issue where customers could get stuck or fail to reach the second floor of your store. Navigation between levels should now be more consistent.



• Fixed Customer Stuck at Cashier

Customers should no longer get stuck at the cashier area. This fix improves checkout flow and overall customer behavior during transactions.



• Fixed Employee Interaction with Mismatched Storage Slots

Previously, employees would attempt to use the same storage slot even when carrying different commodities. Employees will now check compatibility first, and if no correct slot is found, they will place the item on the table instead.

• Fixed Interaction Blocking by Employees

Employees standing in front of interactable objects (such as storage) will no longer block player input. You can now interact with nearby items more reliably, even when employees are nearby.



• Fixed Employees Taking Items Through Walls

Employees will no longer be able to grab items through walls or unreachable storage spots. Their pathfinding and reachability logic has been improved for more realistic behavior.

• Fixed Employee Error After Reset

An issue where employees would behave incorrectly or freeze after being reset from a stuck state has been resolved. Resetting should now return them to normal working condition.

• Fixed Decoration Loading Issue

Wallpapers and other decorations should now load correctly when you return to your game, preserving your customized interior style as intended.



• Fixed Player Floating Above Shelves

A rare bug that caused the player to appear elevated above certain racks or shelves has been corrected.

• Fixed Price Tag Translation Errors

Price tag UI translations for several languages have been corrected to ensure consistency across different localizations.

• Fixed Store Sign Title Change Bug (Controller)

We’ve fixed an issue where players using a controller couldn’t rename their store via the store sign when interacting with the text input field.

Thank you again to everyone who submitted reports. This update wouldn’t be possible without your help. Keep the feedback coming, and now you can use the in-game Bug Report System for quicker and more effective communication.

If you’re enjoying the game, don’t forget to leave a positive review on the store page. Every review helps us continue building and improving the game together with you.

Happy farming and store managing! 🌱🛒

