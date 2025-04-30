Hey there, train lovers! (◕‿◕)

It’s been a while! We’ve been deep in development, and although we’d love to tell you all the juicy details, we’ll keep the surprise for now…

To break the silence while we work on a big update, here’s a small patch to keep your engines running!

What’s new:

● Refactored core code to reduce potential bugs

● Cleaned up internal files, removed leftover junk

● Reuploaded music tracks with better quality and balanced volume

● Fixed sound and localization issues for some characters in Act 2

● Updated a few backgrounds

!!! By popular demand, we’ve disabled the blur effect during pause — now you can examine your fateful choices more clearly

Thank you for your support!

Act 7 is in the works, and there’s plenty of exciting stuff ahead — stay tuned! 💙

With love,

The Choo-Choose Team 🚂