Hey there, train lovers! (◕‿◕)
It’s been a while! We’ve been deep in development, and although we’d love to tell you all the juicy details, we’ll keep the surprise for now…
To break the silence while we work on a big update, here’s a small patch to keep your engines running!
What’s new:
● Refactored core code to reduce potential bugs
● Cleaned up internal files, removed leftover junk
● Reuploaded music tracks with better quality and balanced volume
● Fixed sound and localization issues for some characters in Act 2
● Updated a few backgrounds
!!! By popular demand, we’ve disabled the blur effect during pause — now you can examine your fateful choices more clearly
Thank you for your support!
Act 7 is in the works, and there’s plenty of exciting stuff ahead — stay tuned! 💙
With love,
The Choo-Choose Team 🚂
