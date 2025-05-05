 Skip to content

5 May 2025 Build 18297838 Edited 5 May 2025 – 07:26:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Version 1.0.5.0 Update Details:

  • Added winter outfits for characters.

  • Adjusted sound effects.

  • Fixed some camera effects.

  • Fixed some incorrect text and translations.

