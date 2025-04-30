- Added a boost mechanic.
- Made the jump more responsive.
- Marbles stay frozen at the beginning of a battle match.
- Fixed an issue when trying to search for a custom track.
- Fixed the navigation in various menu's with the shoulder buttons for controllers.
- Redesigned the tutorial level.
- Added prompt for the keyboard controls in the menu.
- You can now navigate every menu with the keyboard.
- Added keyboard prompt's to all menu's and interactions.
Update 1.10
