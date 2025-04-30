 Skip to content

30 April 2025 Build 18297787 Edited 30 April 2025 – 16:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Added a boost mechanic.
  • Made the jump more responsive.
  • Marbles stay frozen at the beginning of a battle match.
  • Fixed an issue when trying to search for a custom track.
  • Fixed the navigation in various menu's with the shoulder buttons for controllers.
  • Redesigned the tutorial level.
  • Added prompt for the keyboard controls in the menu.
  • You can now navigate every menu with the keyboard.
  • Added keyboard prompt's to all menu's and interactions.

