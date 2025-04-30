 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 April 2025 Build 18297758 Edited 30 April 2025 – 16:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Traders that now show up may be in larger ships. These will require larger dock space (3x5 tiles, rather than 3x3), but will have more visitors for you to earn credits from. Increased faction standing increases the chances of these larger ships visiting.

Quite a few changes were needed with docking code, and I still have a few more changes to make here (only airlock is showing new larger area when clicked on, and i want to do similar to docking connects and repair bays). Docking overlay now only shows 1 tile for each docking points, so as to not overwhelm. Larger ships should also have an increased quantity of resources. So expects a few small updates over the next week as i look to improve and balance things. I also have further ship graphic changes to make, and i'll be introducing these in these updates.

Patch notes:-

  • New larger trading ships with more visitors.

  • Dock points now support larger 3x5 areas.

  • Selecting airlock now shows 3x3 and 3x5 docking and if valid

  • Docking overlay now shows 1 tile on each connection point.

  • Fix: Derelict creation from destroyed trader using direction, not image angle.

Nick

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1712111
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1712112
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link