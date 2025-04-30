Traders that now show up may be in larger ships. These will require larger dock space (3x5 tiles, rather than 3x3), but will have more visitors for you to earn credits from. Increased faction standing increases the chances of these larger ships visiting.

Quite a few changes were needed with docking code, and I still have a few more changes to make here (only airlock is showing new larger area when clicked on, and i want to do similar to docking connects and repair bays). Docking overlay now only shows 1 tile for each docking points, so as to not overwhelm. Larger ships should also have an increased quantity of resources. So expects a few small updates over the next week as i look to improve and balance things. I also have further ship graphic changes to make, and i'll be introducing these in these updates.

Patch notes:-

New larger trading ships with more visitors.

Dock points now support larger 3x5 areas.

Selecting airlock now shows 3x3 and 3x5 docking and if valid

Docking overlay now shows 1 tile on each connection point.

Fix: Derelict creation from destroyed trader using direction, not image angle.

Nick