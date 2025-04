THE BREACH IS HERE!

We’ve been extremely hard at work bringing you the biggest update ever from Moon Studios!

You've helped shape this world, and it’s packed with everything you've been asking for (and more)!!!

Read the full patch notes here: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1371980?emclan=103582791474302748&emgid=523090111361974335

Grab No Rest for the Wicked for 30% off and jump in now on Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/.../No_Rest_for_the_Wicked/