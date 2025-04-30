In today's update we're fixing a few minor issues and adding some things.
New content:
-
Added 2 new roads: Gravel Road and Cinderblock Road
-
Added new floor for the house: Gravel floor.
Improvements:
-
Decreased controller vibration amount when walking on water.
-
The how to play section now shows all loading tips at the end.
-
The "long press" button confirmation progress now starts a bit further, so it's more clear that it requires a long press when just doing a quick tap.
Gameplay changes:
- Reduced amount of mushrooms requested on quests.
Bugfixes:
-
Fixed chat not working properly when mapped to the Enter key.
-
Fixed menus being unusable when opening your own profile page with a controller.
-
Fixed potential softlock with cloud/save conflict pop-ups while playing.
-
Fixed crash when using the new fence selection tool on specific farm corners.
-
Fixed time not advancing properly when using sleep/resume in an online farm on the Steam Deck.
-
Fixed specific cases where the Last Cloud Save date would be set back to "Never".
