In today's update we're fixing a few minor issues and adding some things.

New content:

Added new floor for the house: Gravel floor.

Added 2 new roads: Gravel Road and Cinderblock Road

Improvements:

The "long press" button confirmation progress now starts a bit further, so it's more clear that it requires a long press when just doing a quick tap.

The how to play section now shows all loading tips at the end.

Decreased controller vibration amount when walking on water.

Gameplay changes:

Bugfixes:

Fixed chat not working properly when mapped to the Enter key.

Fixed menus being unusable when opening your own profile page with a controller.

Fixed potential softlock with cloud/save conflict pop-ups while playing.

Fixed crash when using the new fence selection tool on specific farm corners.

Fixed time not advancing properly when using sleep/resume in an online farm on the Steam Deck.