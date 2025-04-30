 Skip to content

30 April 2025 Build 18297638
In today's update we're fixing a few minor issues and adding some things.

New content:

  • Added 2 new roads: Gravel Road and Cinderblock Road

  • Added new floor for the house: Gravel floor.

Improvements:

  • Decreased controller vibration amount when walking on water.

  • The how to play section now shows all loading tips at the end.

  • The "long press" button confirmation progress now starts a bit further, so it's more clear that it requires a long press when just doing a quick tap.

Gameplay changes:

  • Reduced amount of mushrooms requested on quests.

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed chat not working properly when mapped to the Enter key.

  • Fixed menus being unusable when opening your own profile page with a controller.

  • Fixed potential softlock with cloud/save conflict pop-ups while playing.

  • Fixed crash when using the new fence selection tool on specific farm corners.

  • Fixed time not advancing properly when using sleep/resume in an online farm on the Steam Deck.

  • Fixed specific cases where the Last Cloud Save date would be set back to "Never".

