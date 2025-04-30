(Note: It may take some time for updates to roll out to all users. Try restarting your Steam client if the update is still does not appear.)

VH OSC Beta 3.0 (2025-04-30)

Beta Update Summary:

This beta update contains many fixes and refinements to the previous beta. It also adds several new OSC avatar parameters to play around with. The "Avatar" tab has been added to view the status of OSC avatar parameters.

Handheld Overlay:

+Added OSC chatbox indicator icon that shows while the OSC chatbox is active

+Added OSC avatar parameters icon that shows while OSC avatar parameters are active

*The input blocking indicator icon has been made smaller to make space for the new indicator icons

Welcome Screen:

+Added background panel to improve readability

*Center-aligned text to make it look better

OSC Icons:

+Added OSC chatbox icon, which depicts a speech bubble with the text "OSC" inside of it to represent chat messages being sent via OSC

+Added OSC avatar parameters icon, which depicts an avatar with a list of parameters behind it

*Tweaked the colors of the OSC window icon slightly, and modified the drop shadow (by removing literally 2 pixels) to make it make more sense to be coming from a rectangular window

OSC Settings Menu:

+Added "What is OSC?" text box

+Added icons to OSC menu tabs

+Added "Show Advanced..." toggle to hide and show advanced OSC information

+Added button under "Show Advanced..." to open the OSC config directory on the desktop

+Added new "Avatar" tab for OSC avatar parameters

OSC Chatbox:

+Added space between gamepad emoji and "Playing..." text in chatbox message

+Added background panel to UI to make it clear what options are affected by pressing the "apply" button

+Added "ChatboxAddress" to osc_config file so you can change the address where the chatbox gets sent

Fixed "Current Message" preview text always appearing greyed out when first switching to the Chatbox tab, even if the OSC chatbox is currently active

Fixed "Current Message" preview text appearing active even if "Loop Time" is invalid

Fixed a memory leak where strings were allocated with persistent memory instead of temp memory

Fixed issue where the VRC chatbox keyboard would randomly pop up when exiting VH while OSC is enabled

*Renamed "loopTime" to "ChatboxLoopTime" in osc_config file to distinguish it for the new "AvatarsLoopTime" parameter

OSC Avatar Parameters:

+Added ability to toggle on or off OSC avatar parameters

+You can now view the OSC avatar parameter names, types and statuses in the "Avatar" tab

+Added Parameter Address to the osc_config file, allowing you to send parameters to a different base address

+Added "AvatarsLoopTime" to osc_config file, which allows you to set how frequently parameters get refreshed

+Added "Bindings Profile" parameter, which represents the currently selected bindings profile. Note that the profile doesn't need to be loaded for the parameter to change.

+Added "Gamepad Type" parameter, which represents the currently connected gamepad type. 0 represents no gamepad, 1 represents Xbox 360 controller, and 2 represents DualShock 4 controller.

+Added "Main Screen Enabled" and "Top Screen Enabled" parameters, which represent the respective screen's enabled state. Note that the handheld itself does not have to be on for the screen to be enabled.

+Added "Color Profile" parameter, which represents the currently selected color profile. Note that the color profile doesn't have to be loaded for the parameter to be updated.

+Added "Track Handheld To" parameter, which represents what device the handheld is tracked to. 1 represents Left Hand Only, 2 represents Right Hand Only, 3 represents Head Look, 4 represents Custom Tracker, and 5 represents Both Hands.

Non-ASCII characters in parameter names will now be replaced with underscores to prevent issues with display and transmission

Avatar parameter names over 32 characters will now be truncated to prevent issues with display and transmission

Note: You can manually disable individual parameters in the osc_config file by setting it's name to an empty string ("") or null

Window Titles:

*Blacklisted "Discord Overlay" from showing up as a focused window title. This is a temporary workaround fix until a method for obtaining the active window from the Windows API has been implemented. Other desktop/window overlays may continue to cause issues until this issue has been resolved.

Save System:

-Empty "OSC" folder no longer appears in the VH install directory

Known Issues:

Chatbox messages that are displaying while the VH program is quitting will linger after the program has closed until the chatbox message expires

Some avatar parameters will start off showing as "Undefined" because their initial value has not been set, and the parameter will not be sent until its value has been updated