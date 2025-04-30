📝 Patch Notes — Version 0.3.11

A Huge Thank You to Our Community 💚

To everyone who shared feedback through our feedback form, on Steam, and on Discord — thank you! Your support and suggestions mean the world to us 🧡

This is our second Playtest update, and it directly addresses many of the most reported issues and requests. We're already working on bigger updates, which you'll see in upcoming versions — whether in the Open Demo or maybe even a second Playtest.

We’ll keep reading, analyzing, and discussing your thoughts and feelings — they’re incredibly important and have a direct impact on how we shape AGRONOM. Let’s keep building it together 🚜

Here’s what’s new in this update:

🔸 Added keybinding settings.

🔸 Added mouse inversion toggle.

🔸 Default graphics quality set to Medium on first launch to prevent crashes on less powerful computers.

🔸 Quest marker radius reduced for better clarity.

🔸 Fixed a bug where the Cargo Drone could disappear after loading a save.

🔸 Incubator camera angle adjusted to prevent UI overlap with seed slots.

🔸 Added autosave interval setting.

🔸 The “Crash Site Investigation” quest now works correctly after loading a save.

🔸 Localization: fixed several text issues.

Thank you for playing and supporting AGRONOM — your feedback keeps us growing!

🌱 🚀