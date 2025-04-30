 Skip to content

30 April 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, gods! The next content update has arrived, bringing new skills, enemies, consequences, and a batch of bug fixes! I’d love to hear what you think, so don’t forget you can always share your feedback and discuss Godless in the Discord!

▲ - a buff was applied
▼ - a nerf was applied
⮂ - a tradeoff occurred
☄️ - a change was made based on community feedback

Content

  • Added new Skills:

    • Echo of the Earth (nature spell)

    • Scarlet Barrens (fire tile)

  • Added new Talents:

    • Red Lightning (fire; exclusive for the Summoning Circle)

  • Added new Consequences:

    • Rapid Advance (Act 1)

    • Art of War (Act 2)

    • Fading Might (Act 3)

  • Added new Enemies:

    • Worker (Act 1)

    • Great Pyramid (Act 2)

    • Infiltrator (Act 3)

Balance Changes

  • [Enemies]

    • Narmer (Act 2 boss)

      • Increased the stats of Mummies from 6/11 to 6/12.

    • Tor'Blan (Act 3 boss)

      • Decreased attack on all difficulty levels by 1.

      • Increased summoned enemies' health on all difficulty levels by ~2%.

Fixes

  • ☄️ Fixed Dwarven Outpost being considered as a Forest by certain effects.

  • ☄️ Fixed some localization issues in Japanese.

  • ☄️ Fixed Chosen One spellbinding units that are already spellbound.

  • ☄️ Fixed the yellow target line getting stuck when a new enemy wave appeared (happened under specific conditions).

  • ☄️ Fixed a softlock issue that occurred when a new enemy wave appeared (happened under specific conditions).

  • ☄️ Fixed an issue where a single gem could be applied to multiple skill slots if clicked rapidly.

  • ☄️ Fixed the description of the Sacred Emerald's nature upgrade being displayed incorrectly (happened under specific conditions).

  • Fixed a softlock that could occur when a wave was cleared just before your turn (happened under specific conditions).

  • Fixed the Vulnerability debuff not dealing damage to enemies with the Heavy Armor modifier.

  • Fixed consequence names being cut off on the post-battle rewards screen in some languages.

  • Fixed Materialization being used for free when its second use, triggered by the spellbound effect, was canceled.

  • Fixed enemy tooltips showing the Judgement modifier description even when the modifier wasn’t present.

