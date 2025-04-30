Greetings, gods! The next content update has arrived, bringing new skills, enemies, consequences, and a batch of bug fixes! I’d love to hear what you think, so don’t forget you can always share your feedback and discuss Godless in the Discord!
▲ - a buff was applied
▼ - a nerf was applied
⮂ - a tradeoff occurred
☄️ - a change was made based on community feedback
Content
-
Added new Skills:
-
Echo of the Earth (nature spell)
-
Scarlet Barrens (fire tile)
-
-
Added new Talents:
- Red Lightning (fire; exclusive for the Summoning Circle)
-
Added new Consequences:
-
Rapid Advance (Act 1)
-
Art of War (Act 2)
-
Fading Might (Act 3)
-
-
Added new Enemies:
-
Worker (Act 1)
-
Great Pyramid (Act 2)
-
Infiltrator (Act 3)
-
Balance Changes
-
[Enemies]
-
Narmer (Act 2 boss)
- ▲ Increased the stats of Mummies from 6/11 to 6/12.
-
Tor'Blan (Act 3 boss)
-
▼ Decreased attack on all difficulty levels by 1.
-
▲ Increased summoned enemies' health on all difficulty levels by ~2%.
-
-
Fixes
-
☄️ Fixed Dwarven Outpost being considered as a Forest by certain effects.
-
☄️ Fixed some localization issues in Japanese.
-
☄️ Fixed Chosen One spellbinding units that are already spellbound.
-
☄️ Fixed the yellow target line getting stuck when a new enemy wave appeared (happened under specific conditions).
-
☄️ Fixed a softlock issue that occurred when a new enemy wave appeared (happened under specific conditions).
-
☄️ Fixed an issue where a single gem could be applied to multiple skill slots if clicked rapidly.
-
☄️ Fixed the description of the Sacred Emerald's nature upgrade being displayed incorrectly (happened under specific conditions).
-
Fixed a softlock that could occur when a wave was cleared just before your turn (happened under specific conditions).
-
Fixed the Vulnerability debuff not dealing damage to enemies with the Heavy Armor modifier.
-
Fixed consequence names being cut off on the post-battle rewards screen in some languages.
-
Fixed Materialization being used for free when its second use, triggered by the spellbound effect, was canceled.
-
Fixed enemy tooltips showing the Judgement modifier description even when the modifier wasn’t present.
Changed files in this update