Greetings, gods! The next content update has arrived, bringing new skills, enemies, consequences, and a batch of bug fixes! I’d love to hear what you think, so don’t forget you can always share your feedback and discuss Godless in the Discord!

▲ - a buff was applied

▼ - a nerf was applied

⮂ - a tradeoff occurred

☄️ - a change was made based on community feedback

Content

Added new Skills: Echo of the Earth (nature spell) Scarlet Barrens (fire tile)

Added new Talents: Red Lightning (fire; exclusive for the Summoning Circle)

Added new Consequences: Rapid Advance (Act 1) Art of War (Act 2) Fading Might (Act 3)

Added new Enemies: Worker (Act 1) Great Pyramid (Act 2) Infiltrator (Act 3)



Balance Changes

[Enemies] Narmer (Act 2 boss) ▲ Increased the stats of Mummies from 6/11 to 6/12. Tor'Blan (Act 3 boss) ▼ Decreased attack on all difficulty levels by 1. ▲ Increased summoned enemies' health on all difficulty levels by ~2%.



Fixes