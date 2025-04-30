SpellRogue 1.0.1:

Greetings Dice Slingers!

The response to SpellRogue’s 1.0 launch has been incredible - thank you all for the support, bug reports, and feedback. It's been awesome seeing how much fun you're having with the game (we're having just as much fun watching and playing too).

That said, we’re committed to keeping SpellRogue polished and fun, and we’re actively addressing feedback as more players dive in. Today’s update is a mix of bug fixes, early balance passes, and some handy quality of life tweaks, many of which came directly from your discussions in the SpellRogue Discord and elsewhere.

Balance Changes

To start, we’ve identified a few normal encounters that were too challenging. These include the Dread Treant, Wrath Voidling (the frenzy doggo from Act 4), Desert Golem, the Crones, and the humble Corrupt Friar (our small mushroom priest) and more.

As many of you pointed out, the Spell Mirror status effect was causing more frustration than fun, especially for builds that rely on big, single-target spells.

We’ve reworked it so that Spell Mirror now wears off at the end of the turn, giving you the chance to either wait it out or use a smaller spell to clear it. This should reduce the feel-bad moments while keeping the mechanic strategically interesting. Related Mutators have been adjusted to reflect the change.

On the player side, we’re focusing on buffing underperforming spells and items, particularly within some of the weaker Spellsets. Signature dice manipulation spells like Gust, Mana Purification, and Mana Splinter have all gotten an extra Charge for the added flexibility. Other Spellset’s such as the first Air set that includes Electrolyze has also received some light buffs, in the form of a buff to the attack spell Zap and the often taken starter artifact that grants Static every third turn.



Some spells have gotten more charges, adjusted values or are now easier to cast.

Of course, we have also taken a pass on many more regular spells (particularly Air spells), which you can check out in the full balance changelog at the end of this post.

Quality of Life improvements

We’ve also included some helpful Quality of Life improvements, such as adding tooltips in spots where players were often looking for more information. The Disenchant button now also behaves differently by default. After disenchanting a spell, the button will automatically disable itself. This change helps prevent accidentally disenchanting the new spell you were trying to place in the now-empty slot, which was a mistake we saw happen quite a bit.

If you prefer the original behavior, where Disenchant remains active, you can disable “Safe Disenchant” in the Interface options menu.

Thoughts on difficulty in accessing Act 4

We've seen some discussion around Act 4 feeling tough to reach, and we wanted to clarify our intent a bit.

The True Ending is meant to be a major challenge, and we recommend trying it first on lower Descent levels. High Descent runs are designed for players chasing extreme difficulty, so consistently reaching and beating Act 4 at those levels isn’t expected.

That said, this is something we’ll keep an eye on as more of you hit the endgame content. If it turns out the curve feels off, we’re open to revisiting things.

SpellRogue 1.0.1:

Changes with 🧙 has been suggested or reported by the community. A huge thanks to all who help us make SpellRogue what it is! ❤️

Overview:

🧙Rebalanced ~40 Spells, 20 ~Enemies, and a few Rituals, Artifacts & Runes.

🧙Added “Streamer Mode (mute licensed music)” in settings while we fix contested tracks.

🧙Can now skip the intro cutscene on the first boot of the game.

🧙Design: “Spell Mirror” is now removed at end of turn instead of persisting.

Design: Increased gold gained from “Items can be skipped for Gold.” modifier.

Design: “Undo turn 25 times” now unlocks Reformation Device instead of Darkwraith Scythe. The Scythe is now unlocked by default.

🧙QOL: Showing tooltips for items on Event choices.

🧙QOL: Showing tooltips for Spell with Morph effect.

🧙QOL: Potion tooltip disabled when clicked (so you can see buttons)

🧙QOL: Added “Safe Disenchant” option in settings menu (enabled by default)

🧙Wording: changed wording of “Replicate in” to “Replicate into”.

🧙Wording: Cascade specify it is removed on end of turn.

🧙Bug: Fixed softlock when shifting a Spell while its countdown is zero.

🧙Bug: Fixed softlock with Greenbeard Helmet + Everguard.

🧙Bug: Fixed softlock with Tenacity under specific circumstances.

🧙Bug: Fixed enchanted Dice not triggering spent-effects in rare cases.

🧙Bug: Fixed Abandon Run not deleting run in rare cases.

🧙Bug: Fixed upgrade Sow Power+B with Divine Rune crash.

🧙Bug: Fixed Plunge description showing incorrect bonus block amount.

🧙Bug: Fixed Breath of Thunder gaining too much damage from Static.

🧙Bug: Fixed Mystic Hammer boosting Power on enemies.

🧙Bug: Fixed Talisman of Suspension overrides fateweaving

🧙Bug: Fixed Static Catalyst modifying spawned/replicated Dice in some cases.

🧙Bug: Fixed Traveller event upgrading disenchanted Spell.

🧙Bug: Fixed Hydroclasp+A not rerolling lowest Dice.

🧙Bug: Fixed Arc preview issue when against single enemy.

🧙Bug: Fixed Abomination being stuck in the front after undoing a turn.

🧙Bug: Fixed Tracking being incorrectly affected by Immolate.

🧙Bug: Fixed Door to Beyond not applying Summon to spawned enemies.

🧙Bug: Fixed Whats News text spilling out of box in russian.

🧙Bug: Fixed Twisting Edge not resetting damage while Broken.

🧙Bug: Fixed Magnificent Glow title spelling.

🧙Bug: Fixed Proliferate upgrade A having no effect.

🧙Bug: Fixed Pause-Popup/Main-menu button text spilling out of bounds.

🧙Bug: Fixed softlock on entering Act 4 with certain Custom Mode modifiers.

🧙Bug: Fixed hardlock on killing yourself with Spell Mirror.

Bug: Fixed various minor VFX issues.

FULL BALANCE CHANGELOG:

Spell (Air) ABSORB POTENTIAL Static Cost: 2 -> 1

Spell (Air) AETHERCOIL Sockets: [12] -> [11]

Spell (Air) AFTERIMAGE Sockets: [3-6]=[3-6] -> [ ]=[ ]

Spell (Air) AIR WALL Sockets: [=6] -> [5-6]

Spell (Air) AIR WALL+B 'shifted +1 block, [=6][=6]' -> 'shifted +1 block, [=6]'

Spell (Air) BOREAL CAGE Charges: 2 -> 1

Spell (Air) DISSONANT VOICE Sockets: [=5] -> [=3]

Spell (Air) DRAW ON THE HEAVENS Cd On Move: -1 -> -2

Spell (Air) FOCUS BLAST Base Damage: 0 -> 1

Spell (Air) GALVANIC FLING Static Cost: 2 -> 1

Spell (Air) GATHER Charges: 2 -> 3

Spell (Air) ELECTROLYZE+B '+1 charge' -> '+2 charge'

Spell (Air) ZAP Static Bonus: 4 -> 5

Spell (Air) GUST Charges: 3 -> 4

Spell (Air) MAGNETIZE Static: 2 -> 3

Spell (Air) MAGNETIZE+B '+2 charge' -> '+1 conduit'

Spell (Air) METTA Health: 5 -> 6

Spell (Air) METTA Block: 5 -> 6

Spell (Air) NIMBUS STRIKE Discordant: 2 -> 3

Spell (Air) NIMBUS STRIKE+A '+1 discordant' -> '+2 discordant'

Spell (Air) TEMPEST LASH Rupture: diceX -> 2

Spell (Air) THUNDERBIRD'S GIFT Sockets: [=6] -> [5-6]

Spell (Air) THUNDERBIRD'S GIFT Static Cost: 5 -> 4

Spell (Air) TWISTING EDGE Sockets: [=2] -> [3]

Spell (Air) TWISTING EDGE Charges: 3 -> 2

Spell (Air) VEIL OF NIMBUS Block: 2 -> 4

Spell (Air) ZEPHYRIAN WRATH Damage: 3 -> 5

Spell (Air) ZEPHYR’S TOUCH Electrified: 3 -> 4

Spell (Air) ZEPHYR’S TOUCH Dice Increase: 3 -> 4

Spell (Void) DARK ARTS Sockets: [7] -> [6]

Spell (Void) DARK ARTS+B '[5]' -> '[3]'

Spell (Void) GRIM RITE Power: 1 -> 2

Spell (Void) OMNISCIENCE+A '+1 charge' -> '+2 charge'

Spell (Void) STELLAR WARD Repeats: 3 -> 4

Spell (Void) STELLAR WARD+A '+3 spell' -> '+2 spell'

Spell (Void) STELLAR WARD+B '+6 block' -> '+8 block'

Spell (Earth) IMPURE OFFERING Blessing: 3 -> 4

Spell (Earth) IMPURE OFFERING+B '+2 blessing +1 vexed' -> '+2 blessing'

Spell (Earth) POX FLARE Damage: 7 -> 8

Spell (Earth) TRANSFIGURE Block multiplier: 2 -> 3

Spell (Earth) TRANSFIGURE Charges: 2 -> 1

Spell (Earth) TRANSFIGURE+B '[2]' -> '[1]'

Spell (Fire) ASHEN PLATING Sockets: [12] -> [11]

Spell (Fire) BLINDING BRILLIANCE Damage: 2 -> 3

Spell (Fire) CAUTERIZE Block: 10 -> 12

Spell (Fire) CONFLAGRATION Damage: 3 -> 4

Spell (Fire) CRESCENDO Base Damage: 28 -> 32

Spell (Fire) DEMEAN Sockets: [3] -> [2]

Spell (Fire) DETONATION Damage: 6 -> 5

Spell (Fire) DETONATION+A '+2 damage / destroy' -> '+3 damage / destroy'

Spell (Fire) INCINERATE Damage: 14 -> 16

Spell (Fire) MANA PURIFICATION Charges: 2 -> 3

Spell (Fire) MANA SPLINTER Charges: 2 -> 3

Spell (Fire) SHARP SPARK Damage: 2 -> 3

Spell (Water) FOCUSED TOXIN Sockets: [14] -> [11]

Spell (Water) FOCUSED TOXIN+B '[10]' -> '[7]'

Spell (Water) ROIL Countdown: 0 -> -1

Spell (Water) ROIL+A 'block -1 countdown' -> 'block -2 countdown'

Spell (Water) SURF Sockets: [6] -> [5]

Spell (Water) WHISPERING SEA Charges: 1 -> 2

Artifact CURSED PENDANT Weak: 4 -> 3

Artifact SMOLDERING TORCH Ignite: 3 -> 2

Artifact DOOMSPINNER Damage: 10 -> 4

Artifact DOOMSPINNER Cooldown: 10 -> 3

Artifact ELECTRIC FUR COAT Static: 3 -> 4

Artifact SUNWEAVE CLOAK Cooldown: 12 -> 10

Ritual LIFELOCK Health Loss: 5 -> 3

Ritual STORMSONG BALANCE ALL Dice: 1 -> 2

Ritual TRUE NORTH Fury: 8 -> 10

Rune MYSTIC RUNE Countdown Reduction: -3 -> -4

Mutator REVERBERATION Value: 2 -> 1

Mutator REVERBERATION+ Value: 6 -> 2

Status Effect SPELL MIRROR Redesigned: 'Redirects next Stacks targeted Spells back to you.' -> 'Until end of turn, redirects next Stacks targeted Spells back to you.'

Enemy CORRUPT FRIAR HP: 14 -> 11

Enemy DREAD TREANT Grow: 3 -> 2

Enemy DREAD TREANT Action 1: '3 Grow.' -> '2 Grow.'

Enemy GOLEM HP: 38 -> 42

Enemy LESSER SHAMBLER Initial Revenge: 2 -> 1

Enemy WILL-O'-WISP Action 3: '8 Damage. 2 Power.' -> '10 Damage. 2 Power.'

Enemy CRONE OF DEATH HP: 55 -> 50

Enemy CRONE OF BIRTH HP: 45 -> 40

Enemy CRONE OF GROWTH HP: 50 -> 45

Enemy DESERT GOLEM HP: 70 -> 60

Enemy DESERT GOLEM Power: 3 -> 2

Enemy DESERT GOLEM Action 3: '16 Damage. Broken on random Spell.' -> '14 Damage. Broken on random Spell.'

Enemy DESERT GOLEM Action 4: '3 Power.' -> 'Gain 2 Power.'

Enemy DESERT SPIRIT HP: 50 -> 55

Enemy IMP RAIDER HP: 32 -> 28

Enemy ABYSS WALKER HP: 55 -> 57

Enemy ABYSS WALKER Redesigned

Enemy ABYSS WALKER Action 4: '11 Damage.' -> '12 Damage.'

Enemy ABYSS WALKER Action 5 REMOVED

Enemy CHAOS ANGEL HP: 200 -> 210

Enemy CHAOS ANGEL Power: 3 -> 4

Enemy CHAOS ANGEL Block: 20 -> 25

Enemy CHAOS ANGEL Action 4: '3 Power. Gain 20 Block.' -> '4 Power. 25 Block.'

Enemy DOOR TO BEYOND Action 1: '12 Damage. Summon.' -> '10 Damage. Summon.'

Enemy DOOR TO BEYOND Action 3: '20 Damage. 20 Block.' -> '15 Damage. 20 Block.'

Enemy VOID OOZE HP: 50 -> 40

Enemy VOID OOZE Action 1: '8 Damage 2 times.' -> '9 Damage 2 times.'

Enemy MAJOR VOID OOZE HP: 150 -> 120

Enemy MINOR VOID OOZE HP: 30 -> 20

Enemy MINOR VOID OOZE Action 1: '4 Damage 2 times.' -> '5 Damage 2 times.'

Enemy WRATH VOIDLING Action 1: '4 Damage.' -> '1 Damage.'

Enemy WRATH VOIDLING Action 3: '4 Damage 2 times.' -> '1 Damage 2 times.'

Event THE MIRROR GARDEN Gift 1: '3 point Mutator: Duplicate Spell' -> '2 point Mutator: Duplicate Spell'

Event CLEARING Gift 2: '2 point Mutator: Gain 150 Gold' -> '1 point Mutator: Gain 125 Gold'

Event RIFT IN REALITY Gift 1: '2 point Mutator: Ritual' -> '1 point Mutator: Ritual'

Event VAULT Gift 2: 'Lose Spell: Gain 75 Gold' -> 'Lose Spell: Gain 90 Gold'

May your dice roll true 🧙

Tim, Thorbjørn & Paw