30 April 2025 Build 18297531 Edited 30 April 2025 – 14:59:17 UTC by Wendy Share
  • If absorbing a rainbow colored projectile with any weapon and then absorbing another color upon switching weapons and back to first weapon it was visually registered as a rainbow projectile but gameplay was still working correctly, this has been fixed.
  • If player picked up Riley during Alien story in year 3000 riley was picked up as an item and not as a companion, this has been fixed.
  • Minor proofreading fixes based on previous proofreading issues that occured.

