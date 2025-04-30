- If absorbing a rainbow colored projectile with any weapon and then absorbing another color upon switching weapons and back to first weapon it was visually registered as a rainbow projectile but gameplay was still working correctly, this has been fixed.
- If player picked up Riley during Alien story in year 3000 riley was picked up as an item and not as a companion, this has been fixed.
- Minor proofreading fixes based on previous proofreading issues that occured.
Small fixes - 30th April
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update