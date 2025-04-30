I. Regarding tasks and Dialogue Systems

In the past two months, for the task system and the future functional scalability of the game, we have restructured the vast majority of the code of the "task" and "dialogue" systems of the entire game. The current version has added these functions and fixed the following issues:

Fixed the issue where incorrect configuration in the dialogue might directly cause the game to freeze on the dialogue interface.

2. Fixed the issue where incorrect configuration in the dialogue might cause abnormal pathfinding logic for characters and lock NPCS in place.

3. Fixed the issue where archiving or reading during the task process would cause errors in the task status, thus making it impossible to support automatic archiving or continuing the task.

4. We have modified the format of all task configurations. The firefly guidance and task descriptions should be more accurate now. However, due to the excessive amount of text and configuration, this is an ongoing improvement work. There are still issues with inaccurate descriptions or guidance at present. We will conduct more tests and continue to improve.

5. The main storyline at the 18th round was modified to be quite long, so if you fail halfway, you will have to go through the painful experience of starting all over again. We have added multiple auto-save opportunities during the eighteenth round. If the player fails, they no longer need to start from the beginning.

6. Previously, task items were submitted directly in the dialogue process. Now, it is necessary to open the [Transaction] interface to submit task items.

7. The task interface has been optimized, and new distinction tags for "Trivial Matters" (side quests) and "Important Matters" (main quests) have been added.



Furthermore, due to significant changes in the task system and related data, we are very sorry that although we have made every effort to ensure data compatibility with the old archives, we cannot guarantee that there will be no issues after reading the old archives. Orz... Orz… Orz… Orz… (The planning and procedures for queuing up to apologize).

Ii. UI System, Backpack and Character Attribute Interface

For the ease of use of the interface and to achieve effects such as animation playback, we reconfigured some UI framework codes, implemented UI interaction animations for some interfaces, and completely remade the new character attribute backpack interface in this version.

Now the backpack has a quick bar for items and has added common functions related to organizing, filtering and searching.



Iii. Store interface, connection and brotherhood system

Before the connection and Brotherhood System, there was a code coupling issue with the task system. After refactoring and disassembling the task system, the configuration tests for all roles in this system have not been completed. This version may have bugs. We will gradually test, modify and complete the configuration in our work.

In addition, due to the reconstruction of the backpack interface, the original functional entry points for the store and the "Make Connections" function were opened from the backpack. Now, they have been temporarily adjusted to press the letter [P key] to open the "Make Connections Interface" and the letter [O key] to open the "Store Interface". The new store interface and the "Make Connections" interface are expected to be reconstructed and implemented within May.

Iv. Audio and Video modification

The background music of Kaiyang City, "The Fireworks of the World", has been newly added.

2. A new background music for the beach map, "Home Around the World", has been added.

3. A new background music piece for Fan Li Shrine, "Ask the Heavens? Rely on Yourself" (equivalent to the Queen Mother of the West Shrine), has been added.

4. New cutscenes and theme song "Never Give Up" have been added.

5. The Settings interface has added a main volume adjustment slider and a mute button.

V. Get rid of the freeze function

A new function key called "Escape from Jamming" has been added to the Settings interface. When the young master gets stuck by incorrect terrain on the map, clicking it will allow them to return to a safe position on the map.



Vi. Archiving Function and Archiving Interface

Because it is necessary to support the automatic archiving function, the archiving interface was slightly redone.

Now, on the left side of the interface, the automatic save field will always be displayed. Each time an automatic save is performed, no new save data will be added. Instead, this automatic save will always be used and overwritten. The interface distinguishes between automatic save and manual save.

In addition, when generating an archive, an archive name will be automatically generated, which includes information about the current round, ongoing tasks, etc.

The archive name has now been moved directly below the column, replacing the previous sorting number.

Regarding the fast save and read functions that the young masters have been providing feedback on, we are currently studying and debugging them. We will also support the function of saving the game during conversations as soon as possible, allowing the young masters to save their progress before each option branch.



Vii. Implementation of New Game Content:

A new task, "Open Up Fields" (Triggered in the seventh round. When the farming skills reach levels three, four, and five respectively, two new fields will be unlocked, totaling six new fields.)

A new mission, "Immortal Drink" (triggered in the 31st round), has been added.

A new mission, "Shi You Bo Le" (triggered in the 38th round), has been added.

A new mission, "Truth and Falsehood Puzzle" (triggered in the fifty-fourth round), has been added.

A new mission, "The Mystery of the Missing Porcelain" (triggered in Round Fifty-nine), has been added.

Viii. Other Minor Experiences or bug Fixes:

The bubble dialogue above the characters' heads will appear more naturally.

The icon distinction between main quests and side quests above NPCS has been optimized.

The Logo on the main interface has added animation effects.

Click interaction effects have been added to most of the buttons.

The donkeys and horses in Lanshan Village can now play standby animations normally. To put it bluntly, the "stand at attention as punishment" effect will no longer be presented.

Other bugs or experience issues that are currently known in the current version but the team is still working hard to fix:

The task description text, task tracking status, etc. in the task interface may be unclear or have boot errors.

2. Regarding the current submission of task items, it is necessary to open the [Trading] interface to submit the items. This experience is indeed very bad. We are working hard to develop a dedicated interface for submitting the items required for the task.

3. The issue of character casting between characters.

4. Out-of-character issues caused by sudden changes in character animation states during plot cutscenes.

5. When starting a new game, there are always experience issues with the new player guide and unclear new player guide every time.

6. The guidance for the mini-games is not clear, and it's hard to understand how to play them.

7. There is no issue of the mini-map... Orz.

8. The issue of particularly poor combat interaction.

9. Issues such as black screen transitions during plot performances and unsmooth character animations.

10. When narration or descriptive text appears, it may "forcefully control" the young master. The text that appears simultaneously may be too long, causing problems that are difficult to read.

11. Issues regarding the reset and optimization of gameplay interaction for four wild pigeon maps including Wilderness.

The suggestions and criticisms from the young masters about "Han Chen" are all the driving force for our continuous progress. Thank you all!