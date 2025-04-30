 Skip to content

30 April 2025 Build 18297468 Edited 30 April 2025 – 15:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed bug with bullet impact effects not despawning

  • Fixed bug with gun truck loadouts not spawning when bought

  • Fixed issue with certain gun truck buttons automatically buying themselves

  • Tweaked lighting on Firefight

  • Fixed issue with camera-based movement not saving properly

  • Minor optimizations

Changed files in this update

