Fixed bug with bullet impact effects not despawning
Fixed bug with gun truck loadouts not spawning when bought
Fixed issue with certain gun truck buttons automatically buying themselves
Tweaked lighting on Firefight
Fixed issue with camera-based movement not saving properly
Minor optimizations
Patch for April 30th
