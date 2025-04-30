It's ya boi out here with a little hotfix for Patch #1 for all of you sassy peeps.

The biggest thing is that we are bringing back Baseball Pitchers inside. We decreased the amount of pitchers you can place close to each other, but we are still not there. We will be updating this functionality very soon.

In general we want to preserve the sense of you protecting/barricading your own house - but we do not want to create a fortress that is more annoying than fun.

Overall a lot of the patch is here to address some issues that caused some nasty crashes. I want to give some great appreciation to the Community, which were the ones that found the issue/gave us the lead so we could solve it. Keep up the good work!

Remember, the only good bug - is a dead bug!

Patch Notes:

"New Things":

Added back the functionality to place Baseball Pitchers inside the house. We also added new placement rules; these are still a work in progress and we will update the entire deployment system very soon.

You can now spin the character on the character screens to show off - weeeee

Tweaks:

Increased the minimum damage of Kim's throwable wrench slightly - boink

Remember that if you can dodge a wrench you can dodge a juicy orange flying at mach 5

Slightly decreased the damage output of Louie Rocket Barrage perk

Fixes:

Fixed an error that could cause you to not being able to buy anything in the shop

Fixed a major crash where Louie’s rocket barrage perk could break the shop, sound and the world

Fixed an issue that would cause party invites to not being sent to your friends

Fixed other various crashes and matchmaking errors