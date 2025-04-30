Here is todays patch to continue making your experience playing a better one!

**

Threat Adjustments

**

Painting Threat - visuals have been improved, audio range increased and player interaction collider has been made much larger. You now have a little more time as well before the threat defeats you.

Threats will no longer appear on the first level of the rooms Homestead and Basement.

**

Changes

**

Central Computer will now display information about what you made a mistake on (Standard Difficulty).

Central Computer will now always display if you were correct or incorrect.

Central Computer text appears faster.

Lights always start enabled in the Homestead room.

When starting the game, your screen will be focused on the central computer for a few seconds longer to help those who get lost in the void on loading in.

Skip intro will now also skip the submission computer initial text description animation.

**

Bug Fixes

**

Fixed some object colliders that were not enabled, such as the beds in the Homestead room.

Fixed spawn points of the Mannequin and Demonic Lady to not spawn inside objects.

Fixed submission button being usable before the text displaying has finished.

I think these changes should really make the game feel a lot better and remove some more pain points. Thank you for the continued feedback, I appreciate it greatly and will keep making changes as needed!

Here is what is currently needing to be worked on for an upcoming patch based on feedback I have seen:

Overall performance improvements and address frame stuttering

Mannequin threat needs a line of sight check when attacking the player. Players still do not require a line of sight to disable the mannequin attack, but this will make the mannequin not feel like it is unfairly killing you.

Smiley threat needs a grace period when appearing behind the player to prevent him feeling like he is instantly killing the player. His minimum distance may also currently be too low, giving the player only a second or two to react when he appears behind them.

Anomaly Changes - some anomalies are too difficult and what they do may be un-intuitive and need changing. An example being objects that have rotated, the rotate happens only when the player is not looking at the object so this can make it very difficult when scanning the room. A change I will be making is to have the object always rotating and varying speeds.

New Anomalies - I have seen people saying how they really enjoy the weird, more obvious and creative anomalies so I will be adding a bunch more for each room. This, along with anomaly changes, should make finding anomalies more reliable and fun in each room.

Thank you all once again for the continued feedback and continued support!

-Austin