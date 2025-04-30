Fixed a UI bug + crash where opening the pause menu made the fastforward button stop working.
Keep reporting any crashes you hit and we'll keep trying to fix them!
- Darzington ✨
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Fixed a UI bug + crash where opening the pause menu made the fastforward button stop working.
Keep reporting any crashes you hit and we'll keep trying to fix them!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update