30 April 2025 Build 18297445 Edited 30 April 2025 – 16:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed a UI bug + crash where opening the pause menu made the fastforward button stop working.

Keep reporting any crashes you hit and we'll keep trying to fix them!

  • Darzington ✨

