Major 30 April 2025 Build 18297417 Edited 30 April 2025 – 14:52:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

All AI generated content have been regenerated.
Also kennel upgrades have now been increased to 15.

Happy clicking!

