Patch Notes

Quality of Life

Adjusted workshop info screen to wrap text to better handle long names and multiple tags.

Resized parts of the workshop screen to remove UI clipping.

Custom and workshop playlists show first when going to select a playlist to play.

Removed workshop menu when creating curve and playlists. Users can go directly to the workshop screen for that now.

Removed menu drop downs and now show them as submenus, hopefully that makes locating menus easier.

Players can now skip tasks in the playlist from the pause menu.

Sticks Studio Changes and Fixes

Fixed issue where multiple bots assigned to a group would not save and load correctly.

Fixed issue when selecting test task that default values would be loaded on the first launch.

Fixed an issue where the first 2 bots would be bugged.

Changed how tasks work so now when deleting a task it should not overwrite the task above it.

Bugs

Fixed not being able to navigate from featured to favorite task.

Fixed an issue when going to edit or make a crosshair that R3 would prompt to delete crosshair on all menus.

Updated all prompts to now show the correct name and description instead of the default “character” description.

Fixed an issue on Steam where users would lose navigation if creating a new profile and pressing the space button.

Fixed first playlist in the playlist profiles list losing its save name.

Fixed issues where random playlists would be overwritten when uploading to the workshop.