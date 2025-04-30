Patch Notes
Quality of Life
Players can now skip tasks in the playlist from the pause menu.
Removed menu drop downs and now show them as submenus, hopefully that makes locating menus easier.
Removed workshop menu when creating curve and playlists. Users can go directly to the workshop screen for that now.
Custom and workshop playlists show first when going to select a playlist to play.
Resized parts of the workshop screen to remove UI clipping.
Adjusted workshop info screen to wrap text to better handle long names and multiple tags.
Sticks Studio Changes and Fixes
Changed how tasks work so now when deleting a task it should not overwrite the task above it.
Fixed an issue where the first 2 bots would be bugged.
Updated descriptions for bot flying movement.
Fixed issue when selecting test task that default values would be loaded on the first launch.
Fixed issue where multiple bots assigned to a group would not save and load correctly.
Bugs
Fixed not being able to navigate from featured to favorite task.
Fixed an issue when going to edit or make a crosshair that R3 would prompt to delete crosshair on all menus.
Updated all prompts to now show the correct name and description instead of the default “character” description.
Fixed an issue on Steam where users would lose navigation if creating a new profile and pressing the space button.
Fixed first playlist in the playlist profiles list losing its save name.
Fixed issues where random playlists would be overwritten when uploading to the workshop.
Fixed last crosshair not saving when closing and relaunching the game.
Roadmap
Implement feedback from Stick’s Studio Beta.
Rework playlist system.
Add Apex Legends ALC converter.
Rework scoring system to give better analytical feedback and work with Stick’s Studio.
