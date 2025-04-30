 Skip to content

30 April 2025 Build 18297367
Patch Notes

Quality of Life

  • Players can now skip tasks in the playlist from the pause menu.

  • Removed menu drop downs and now show them as submenus, hopefully that makes locating menus easier.

  • Removed workshop menu when creating curve and playlists. Users can go directly to the workshop screen for that now.

  • Custom and workshop playlists show first when going to select a playlist to play.

  • Resized parts of the workshop screen to remove UI clipping.

  • Adjusted workshop info screen to wrap text to better handle long names and multiple tags.

Sticks Studio Changes and Fixes

  • Changed how tasks work so now when deleting a task it should not overwrite the task above it.

  • Fixed an issue where the first 2 bots would be bugged.

  • Updated descriptions for bot flying movement.

  • Fixed issue when selecting test task that default values would be loaded on the first launch.

  • Fixed issue where multiple bots assigned to a group would not save and load correctly.

Bugs

  • Fixed not being able to navigate from featured to favorite task.

  • Fixed an issue when going to edit or make a crosshair that R3 would prompt to delete crosshair on all menus.

  • Updated all prompts to now show the correct name and description instead of the default “character” description.

  • Fixed an issue on Steam where users would lose navigation if creating a new profile and pressing the space button.

  • Fixed first playlist in the playlist profiles list losing its save name.

  • Fixed issues where random playlists would be overwritten when uploading to the workshop.

  • Fixed last crosshair not saving when closing and relaunching the game.

Roadmap

  • Implement feedback from Stick’s Studio Beta.

  • Rework playlist system.

  • Add Apex Legends ALC converter.

  • Rework scoring system to give better analytical feedback and work with Stick’s Studio.

