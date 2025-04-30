Hi burglars,

The Easter decorations are coming down, the eggs have stopped appearing... and just like that, the Easter Eggs event in Dark Hours has officially come to an end!

We want to give a huge thank you to everyone who took part in the event — whether you were steeling eggs from your friends, unlocking exclusive customizations, or just enjoying the festive mood, we hope you had as much fun playing it as we had making it!

Missed out on some of the exclusive items? Don’t worry, more events and surprises are on the way 😉

Until then, good luck on your heists!

Raven

