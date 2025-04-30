Episode 2 of the main scenario

Mini-games “Poker” and “Ask for Baccarat”

Punishment episodes (except for some)

As (Player) Birthday Event

Library Event

Login Bonus

Photo mode etc...



I have also made system modifications to give priority to unread episodes in the penalty game selection.

Even those who have played through the game can now play more comfortably!

Thanks to the cooperation of Pujia8 Studio, a Chinese publisher, we were able to implement simplified & traditional Chinese characters.

I would like to thank them again.

Pujia8 Studio Official Site: https://m.pujia8.com/

Pujia8 Studio Official X: https://twitter.com/Pujia8Studio

Chinese-speaking observers are also welcome to support us by writing a review if you like Punishment for Scum Prisoners!

If you have any bug reports or suggestions, please visit our Steam community.

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1951520/discussions/

【Please note】

Some scenarios are in preparation for translation.

To prevent the display of untranslated text, some episodes will be unlocked only in English and Japanese.

In future small updates (by individual developers), the Japanese and English scenarios will be released in advance.

For the Simplified and Traditional Chinese versions, we plan to add the translations together in a future major update. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

If you normally play in Chinese, you can still play and unlock untranslated episodes by selecting “Japanese” or “English” from the language settings.

If you change the language setting back to “Simplified” or “Traditional,” the untranslated episodes will be hidden again, but the saved data such as unlocked episodes and read information will be inherited.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1951520/Romp_of_Dump/

【Full voice demo version of the new spin-off “Severed Love” is available for a limited time!】



In conjunction with the MGN2025 Indie Game Carnival on the Steam event page, a trial version of the new spin-off “Severed Love” is now available for a limited time!

You are the victim of another “Limb-Severing Devil Case”.

This game is a “what if” story that shares the same worldview as “Romp of Dump”.

Distribution Period：Wednesday, April 30 - Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Subscribe to our wish list and enjoy it with “Romp of Dump”!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3412110/_/

【Exhibit at “Tokyo Game Dungeon 8”!】

On Sunday, May 4, a major holiday weekend in Japan, a real event for indie games, “Tokyo Game Dungeon 8” will be held in Hamamatsucho, Japan!



A life-size panel of “Limb Scrapers,” one of the scum prisoners, will welcome you...

At the event, a full-voice demo version of the new “Severed Love” will be on display, and new “Romp of Dump” hologram stickers will be available for purchase!

A total of 6 types of stickers featuring all the scum prisoners. We also plan to mail order them on BOOTH after the event.

🛒Click here for BOOTH mail order: https://zakurosuke.booth.pm/

【Schedule】

February 15, 2025 (Sat.) 12:00-17:00

【Venue】

Tokyo Metropolitan Industrial Trade Center, Hamamatsucho Kan 2F, Space “2E-9”!

【Link】