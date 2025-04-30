 Skip to content

Major 30 April 2025 Build 18297326 Edited 30 April 2025 – 15:06:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed

  • Locations were you can be stuck in the Factory.

  • Nitrous Default Eye Color

  • Acoin boxes didn't give the Correct Amount.

