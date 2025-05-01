Bug Fixes:

1.Replaced and redesigned all key prompt images for improved clarity.

2.Reorganized the key prompt locations for buying and selling within the shop UI.

New Features:

Customizable Key Bindings

With this update, players can freely adjust key bindings to their personal preferences. Customization for keyboard, mouse, and various platform controllers is now fully supported.

New Interactive Animations:

We've also added many new interactive animations into the game. More animations will continually be added—waiting to be discovered by players!

If you encounter any bugs during gameplay, please report them to us immediately. We will fix them and release updates promptly.

How to Report Bugs or Provide Feedback:

Join our [Discord now:](discord.gg/BjjjtmRhcH)