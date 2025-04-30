 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 April 2025 Build 18297254 Edited 30 April 2025 – 18:46:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hidey ho! The Houdini 20.5 Production Build has been updated to 20.5.584. Enjoy!

Here's a link to the journal for all the changes that went in since 20.5.550:
Changelog on sidefx.com

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Houdini Indie Depot (Win) Depot 502571
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Houdini Indie Depot (Mac) Depot 502572
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link