Hidey ho! The Houdini 20.5 Production Build has been updated to 20.5.584. Enjoy!
Here's a link to the journal for all the changes that went in since 20.5.550:
Changelog on sidefx.com
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hidey ho! The Houdini 20.5 Production Build has been updated to 20.5.584. Enjoy!
Here's a link to the journal for all the changes that went in since 20.5.550:
Changelog on sidefx.com
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update