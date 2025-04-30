



Happy 10 years of Rusty Lake! 🥳 And what better way to celebrate a decade of Rusty Lake than with a new free-to-play game: The Mr. Rabbit Magic Show! ✨

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3472550/The_Mr_Rabbit_Magic_Show/

Step right up and witness the impossible! 🎩🐇 The incredible Mr. Rabbit invites you to a mysterious magic show filled with dark secrets, mind-bending illusions, and a twist you won’t see coming!

And please remember to say “Happy Birthday, Rusty Lake!” by leaving us a rating/review after playing The Mr. Rabbit Magic Show!

Also, if you’d like to offer the Rusty Lake team a 10-year anniversary gift, we have a Mr. Rabbit Magic Show Supporter Pack available on Steam for €2.99. This pack doesn’t contain any extra puzzle content or secrets/achievements.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3701380/Mr_Rabbit_Magic_Show__Supporter_Pack/

To our wonderful community: Whether you’ve been a part of our Rusty Lake universe since the first launch of a Cube Escape title back in 2015, or you’ve joined our journey during our later years, we’d like to share a heartfelt “Thank you!” from the whole Rusty Lake team! We’re excited to continue bringing you even more Rusty Lake mysteries in the coming years! We hope you’ll stick around for what’s to come!