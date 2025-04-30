Hello dear players, introducing… HUNT HOUSE!

Remember the thrill of rushing to the store early, trying to grab those rare diecast cars before anyone else? That’s exactly the experience Hunt House brings to life.

This is a special event that takes place 3 times a day, each lasting 1 hour. Once Hunt House opens, you’ll have 3 minutes to dive in and hunt. Wander through the shelves and grab those rare cars that are still missing from your collection.

The new Extra Series has just been added, bringing 75 brand-new cars waiting to be discovered at Hunt House!

Twitch Features:

Click the “Streamer Login” button from the main menu to link your Twitch account and unlock exclusive content just for streamers!

Your viewers will now become a real part of the game, chat will get livelier than ever, and the perfect storm for Bit rain will begin!

Your chat viewers turn into customers in your store!

Their Twitch usernames will appear above their in-game characters, and they’ll proudly wear Bit badges next to their names based on the amount they send — everyone can show their support instantly!

When viewers send a certain number of commands, a customer rush will storm into your store!

This wave of shoppers will boost your performance and turn your store into a lively hotspot thanks to viewer support.

Each time a viewer sends Bits, a Supercar Crate will drop in your store!

The sender’s name will shine on the crate. The more Bits they send, the more Supercar boxes will appear. The greater the support, the bigger the rewards!

have fun and happy hunting!

-SIERRA