🔧 Quick Dev Update! 🔧

Hey everyone! Here’s what’s new in this update:

🏛️ Persian Campaign Overhaul

Improved progression for a smoother and more rewarding experience!

🗡️ Weapon Comparison Tooltips

• Player gear now shows stat comparisons 🔍

• Unit gear comparison added too ⚔️

🎮 Key Remapping Added!

Customize your controls your way! 🔄

Thanks for playing and keep the feedback coming! ❤️