30 April 2025 Build 18297076 Edited 30 April 2025 – 15:09:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

  1. Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where item swapping didn't work properly, causing the dragged item to overwrite the target item.

  • Fixed a bug where the Warrior's ESword magnet range effect stacked unintentionally.

  • Fixed a bug where the item description panel would not close after selling an item.

  1. Balance Changes

  • Increased default item pickup range.

  • Added limits to Skill Haste and Movement Speed.

  • Nerfed Q – Sword Charge - Demonic Shard count from 6 to 3.

  • Demonic Shards can now be picked up like regular items.

  • Nerfed Damage Amplification stats of items.

  1. Hit Feedback Improvements

  • Added a red bloodstain effect around the camera when taking damage.

  • When HP drops below 30%, a dark vignette appears to give the impression of a narrowing field of vision.

  1. Skill Animations & Effects

  • Added animation for Warrior R – Swordrain - Shockwave.

  • Made Warrior E Armament (Sword) skill appear and disappear more smoothly.

