Patch Notes
- Bug Fixes
-
Fixed an issue where item swapping didn't work properly, causing the dragged item to overwrite the target item.
-
Fixed a bug where the Warrior's ESword magnet range effect stacked unintentionally.
-
Fixed a bug where the item description panel would not close after selling an item.
- Balance Changes
-
Increased default item pickup range.
-
Added limits to Skill Haste and Movement Speed.
-
Nerfed Q – Sword Charge - Demonic Shard count from 6 to 3.
-
Demonic Shards can now be picked up like regular items.
-
Nerfed Damage Amplification stats of items.
- Hit Feedback Improvements
-
Added a red bloodstain effect around the camera when taking damage.
-
When HP drops below 30%, a dark vignette appears to give the impression of a narrowing field of vision.
- Skill Animations & Effects
-
Added animation for Warrior R – Swordrain - Shockwave.
-
Made Warrior E Armament (Sword) skill appear and disappear more smoothly.
Changed files in this update