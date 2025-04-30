 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 April 2025 Build 18297033 Edited 30 April 2025 – 15:09:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed minor UI and gameplay bugs.

Addressed small glitches and improved performance.

Resolved minor issues for a smoother experience.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3568651
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3568652
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link