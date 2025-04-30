Sorry, busy life so its a smaller update. But I am still workin on it.

Fixed Grindblade's scabard/sheath appearing for no reason when jump cancelling out of combat.

Fixed a minor issue where jump cancelling on an enemy when you are "not in combat" would play an idle animation instead of a jumping animation. It should also fix it appearing out of nowhere when jumping.

Improved input handling of Shamir's Comet (Reversal)

Reduced garbage collection (code stuff) when enemy simply "exists" in the scene, so minor performance improvements. Turns out I had an unoptimized method for detecting whether or not a value for animator exists.

Known issues -

You can check them below, you can also check what is being worked on/what's on the todo list as well.

https://trello.com/b/suviZn7g/known-issues-and-bug-tracking

If you find any other issues or have some feedback, please report them to me either on Steam Forum, E-mail (game.manager.hnd@gmail.com), or on the stinky Discord server.

For Discord, it may take time to approve new people due to someone having to sleep.

https://discord.gg/2ZyurUSbeE