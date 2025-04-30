Sorry, busy life so its a smaller update. But I am still workin on it.
- Fixed Grindblade's scabard/sheath appearing for no reason when jump cancelling out of combat.
- Fixed a minor issue where jump cancelling on an enemy when you are "not in combat" would play an idle animation instead of a jumping animation. It should also fix it appearing out of nowhere when jumping.
- Improved input handling of Shamir's Comet (Reversal)
- Reduced garbage collection (code stuff) when enemy simply "exists" in the scene, so minor performance improvements. Turns out I had an unoptimized method for detecting whether or not a value for animator exists.
