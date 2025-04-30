 Skip to content

30 April 2025
■新規追加
[共通]キャラクター変数にATK、MATK、FLEE、HIT、REISITの期待値を追加（ダイスを3.5として補正値と合わせた値）
■不具合修正
[タッチ]オブジェクト配置の不具合
[タッチ]追加経験点を設定できない
[タッチ]アイテムの設定項目が足りない
[タッチ]シナリオ参加条件の不備
[タッチ]イベント種別の不備
[タッチ]フォーカスとチップのコマンドの編集不備
[タッチ]状態変化編集の不具合
■その他
[ウェブ]タッチ版のマスター向けマニュアル追加（githubにも公開）

