Greetings, Commanders!

The first of three post-launch updates has arrived! As promised, we focused this month's changes on improving the experience for new players and getting them into the action quickly. The update also brings a series of quality of life improvements and bugfixes.

Here's what's changed:

After finishing the tutorial you now go back to the Resistance Base.

Valor Currency can now start being earned after the first run instead of only after the Pilot Barracks is unlocked.

You now begin with a full squad from the start of the game with Thunderhead unlocked.

Adjusted the size and position of units' selection colliders to make them easier to select.

The camera now adjusts its pivot to match the height of the tile in the center of the screen, making it easier to select high ground tiles near the edges of the map when using a gamepad.

When using a gamepad, the camera moves to the middle of the nearest tile when you stop panning.

The path and range indicators no longer appear when hovering over a tile you cannot move to.

The path and range indicators now update correctly when selecting units with the 1-4 hotkeys on keyboard or cycling through them with the bumpers on a gamepad.