Greetings, Commanders!
The first of three post-launch updates has arrived! As promised, we focused this month's changes on improving the experience for new players and getting them into the action quickly. The update also brings a series of quality of life improvements and bugfixes.
Here's what's changed:
Early Game Improvements
-
You now begin with a full squad from the start of the game with Thunderhead unlocked.
-
Valor Currency can now start being earned after the first run instead of only after the Pilot Barracks is unlocked.
-
After finishing the tutorial you now go back to the Resistance Base.
-
The tutorial no longer awards black coins on completion.
-
Reduced power needed to activate Overclock slots from 10, 15, 20 to 4, 12, 20.
Command Center Improvements
-
Command Center Advancement tab is now displayed as a tech tree, showing future unlocks.
-
Command Center upgrades have been re-arranged and costs adjusted.
Control Improvements
-
Adjusted the size and position of units' selection colliders to make them easier to select.
-
The camera now adjusts its pivot to match the height of the tile in the center of the screen, making it easier to select high ground tiles near the edges of the map when using a gamepad.
-
When using a gamepad, the camera moves to the middle of the nearest tile when you stop panning.
-
The path and range indicators no longer appear when hovering over a tile you cannot move to.
-
The path and range indicators now update correctly when selecting units with the 1-4 hotkeys on keyboard or cycling through them with the bumpers on a gamepad.
-
An outline now appears on the tile you are currently hovering over if a unit can move to it.
UI Improvements
-
On the Region Map, you can now navigate to future level nodes to view their tooltips when using a gamepad.
-
While navigating the Region Map with a gamepad, the map now auto-scrolls to frame the currently selected level node if it is offscreen.
-
Moved the Main Menu panel and Pause Menu panel closer to the middle of the screen when using an ultrawide resolution.
-
Added a smooth scrolling effect to some menus.
-
Slightly increased the height of the Settings Menu to show an additional item in the scrollable list.
Game Balance
-
Increased Health and Armor of all enemies in Western Europe by 10% and increased damage by 8%.
-
Increased Health and Armor of all enemies in New Germany by 15% and increased damage by 13%.
Bug Fixes
-
Fixed units walking on top of each other when passing by on ramps.
-
Fixed Savage Momentum Enhancement at Rare rarity increasing damage by 75% instead of 7.5%.
-
Fixed Weakness Damage Boosts not appearing as a Boost Reward Choice.
-
Fixed the Scandinavia boss mech not appearing during its intro cutscene.
-
Fixed the currently selected level not being framed correctly when returning to the Region Map and using a screen resolution other than 1080p.
-
Fixed Disruptor and Revenge Field Repairs Augments not triggering correctly.
-
Fixed focus loss that could occur when failing a level or retreating which prevented reward cards from being claimed when using a gamepad.
Thanks as always for your continued support! We'd love to hear your thoughts on the above changes, especially once you have tried them in-game. Let us know what you think here on Steam or in the official Grit and Valor and Megabit Discord channels.
The Grit and Valor - 1949 Team
