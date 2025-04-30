Hey Riders,

We just released a small hotfix addressing some issues with the resolution selection, especially affecting Steam Deck, but also PC players:

Fixes

Critical: Incorrect list of available resolutions.

Major: Better selection of default resolution.

Major: Very rare edge case where game could freeze in the resolution selection.

Known Issues

Major: Steam Deck only: The default settings for Steam Deck are not ideal. Until its fixed please refer to the Steam Deck thread in the Discussions for recommended settings.

As always, please let us know if you notice bugs or face any problems with the game.