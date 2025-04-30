 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 April 2025 Build 18296902 Edited 30 April 2025 – 16:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Riders,

We just released a small hotfix addressing some issues with the resolution selection, especially affecting Steam Deck, but also PC players:

Fixes

  • Critical: Incorrect list of available resolutions.

  • Major: Better selection of default resolution.

  • Major: Very rare edge case where game could freeze in the resolution selection.

Known Issues

  • Major: Steam Deck only: The default settings for Steam Deck are not ideal. Until its fixed please refer to the Steam Deck thread in the Discussions for recommended settings.

As always, please let us know if you notice bugs or face any problems with the game.

  • your Megagons

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2545361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link