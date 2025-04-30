Hallo darlings,
For the first time since 2022, we're thrilled to unveil a brand-new content patch for your favorite naughty memory game!
Into the Fairy Glade introduces over 40 enchanting new puzzles featuring fairies, witches, wings, and wild magic — all dripping with a new whimsical and seductive fairycore vibe.
✨ What's included:
- A brand-new Fairy Glade theme
- Dozens of magical new memory tile images
- Completely free for all base game owners
It's our biggest visual refresh in years — and it's all yours to explore.
Enjoy the magic,
💖 Flapbox Studios
Changed files in this update