Major 30 April 2025 Build 18296732 Edited 30 April 2025 – 14:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Are you sure you want to view these images?

Hallo darlings,

For the first time since 2022, we're thrilled to unveil a brand-new content patch for your favorite naughty memory game!

Into the Fairy Glade introduces over 40 enchanting new puzzles featuring fairies, witches, wings, and wild magic — all dripping with a new whimsical and seductive fairycore vibe.

✨ What's included:

  • A brand-new Fairy Glade theme
  • Dozens of magical new memory tile images
  • Completely free for all base game owners

It's our biggest visual refresh in years — and it's all yours to explore.

Enjoy the magic,
💖 Flapbox Studios

