Hallo darlings,

For the first time since 2022, we're thrilled to unveil a brand-new content patch for your favorite naughty memory game!

Into the Fairy Glade introduces over 40 enchanting new puzzles featuring fairies, witches, wings, and wild magic — all dripping with a new whimsical and seductive fairycore vibe.

✨ What's included:

A brand-new Fairy Glade theme

Dozens of magical new memory tile images

Completely free for all base game owners

It's our biggest visual refresh in years — and it's all yours to explore.

Enjoy the magic,

💖 Flapbox Studios