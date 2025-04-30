This update introduces a new Quick Build Bar to make building faster and more intuitive.

You can now assign towers to a build bar and place them directly from it without selecting them individually.

Press B anytime to toggle the bar.

Right-click a tower in the tower menu to assign it to the bar.

Right-click a slot in the bar to remove the tower from it.

Other changes:

Fixed tower range visuals sometimes remaining active after deselection.

The game window’s size and position are now saved locally instead of to the cloud.

A reset window layout button has been added in the options menu.

Slightly adjusted graveyard placement on other players’ maps to avoid tower overlap.