Greetings Lampbearers,
This update focuses on improving co-op play and shared progression, and resolving some of the most pressing issues reported by the community.
Players joining a friend’s game are now able to interact with world elements like unlocked doors, planks, chests, and ladders as intended. We’ve also fixed several bugs and made quality-of-life adjustments inspired by your feedback.
Our team remains committed to improving your experience in Lords of the Fallen. The next patch continues co-op improvements, so stay tuned for more updates.
In light, we walk.
The CI Games Team
Today’s Patch Notes:
-
Multiplayer Interactables
Players who join a co-op session can now open unlocked doors, lower planks, open chests, and climb ladders.
-
Movement Bug Fix
Fixed an issue that could sometimes prevent joining players in co-op from sprinting or climbing ladders.
-
Boss Remembrances Vendor
Fixed an issue where players joining a co-op session could not access the boss remembrances vendor.
-
Clearer Multiplayer Session Info
When you join another player’s game, you will now see a clear notification letting you know what type of multiplayer session you are entering.
-
Locked Door Messaging
If you try to open a locked door as a guest in someone else’s world, you will now get a message explaining that only the host can unlock it if they have the key.
-
Crash Fixes
-
Fixed an issue where guests picking up items that were only meant for the host in multiplayer could cause the game to crash.
-
Fixed an issue where some item pickups could be set up incorrectly, which could also lead to crashes.
-
-
Localization
Improved translations and updated some in-game text for better clarity in all supported languages.
Changed files in this update