 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 May 2025 Build 18296693 Edited 1 May 2025 – 15:06:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings Lampbearers,

This update focuses on improving co-op play and shared progression, and resolving some of the most pressing issues reported by the community.

Players joining a friend’s game are now able to interact with world elements like unlocked doors, planks, chests, and ladders as intended. We’ve also fixed several bugs and made quality-of-life adjustments inspired by your feedback.

Our team remains committed to improving your experience in Lords of the Fallen. The next patch continues co-op improvements, so stay tuned for more updates.

In light, we walk.
The CI Games Team

Today’s Patch Notes:

  • Multiplayer Interactables
    Players who join a co-op session can now open unlocked doors, lower planks, open chests, and climb ladders.

  • Movement Bug Fix
    Fixed an issue that could sometimes prevent joining players in co-op from sprinting or climbing ladders.

  • Boss Remembrances Vendor
    Fixed an issue where players joining a co-op session could not access the boss remembrances vendor.

  • Clearer Multiplayer Session Info
    When you join another player’s game, you will now see a clear notification letting you know what type of multiplayer session you are entering.

  • Locked Door Messaging
    If you try to open a locked door as a guest in someone else’s world, you will now get a message explaining that only the host can unlock it if they have the key.

  • Crash Fixes

    • Fixed an issue where guests picking up items that were only meant for the host in multiplayer could cause the game to crash.

    • Fixed an issue where some item pickups could be set up incorrectly, which could also lead to crashes.

  • Localization
    Improved translations and updated some in-game text for better clarity in all supported languages.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1501751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link