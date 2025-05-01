Greetings Lampbearers,

This update focuses on improving co-op play and shared progression, and resolving some of the most pressing issues reported by the community.

Players joining a friend’s game are now able to interact with world elements like unlocked doors, planks, chests, and ladders as intended. We’ve also fixed several bugs and made quality-of-life adjustments inspired by your feedback.

Our team remains committed to improving your experience in Lords of the Fallen. The next patch continues co-op improvements, so stay tuned for more updates.

In light, we walk.

The CI Games Team

Today’s Patch Notes: