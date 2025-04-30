Hello everyone!



Thank you for playing Farming & Supermarket Simulator.

This is the patch that includes:

The FPS issue while the Restocker is idle has been fixed.

Fixed a bug where a machine would destroy a product when the game starts.

Lighting glitches have been fixed.

Mouse sensitivity maximum increased to 4.

Excess spacing when placing objects has been removed.

Chicken selling price has been adjusted.

Label size on storage shelves has been increased.

Storage shelves are now sellable.

Note: We value your feedback. We're just progressing based on priority.

Thank you for your patience.

Thank you and have fun!

