 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 April 2025 Build 18296632 Edited 30 April 2025 – 15:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

Thank you for playing Farming & Supermarket Simulator.

This is the patch that includes:

  • The FPS issue while the Restocker is idle has been fixed.

  • Fixed a bug where a machine would destroy a product when the game starts.

  • Lighting glitches have been fixed.

  • Mouse sensitivity maximum increased to 4.

  • Excess spacing when placing objects has been removed.

  • Chicken selling price has been adjusted.

  • Label size on storage shelves has been increased.

  • Storage shelves are now sellable.

Note: We value your feedback. We're just progressing based on priority.

Thank you for your patience.

Don't forget to leave us feedback!

If you have any suggestions, feel free to join our Discord server and reach out to us.

Together, towards something better!

Thank you and have fun!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3070881
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link