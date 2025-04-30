Survivors,

We’ve just deployed our biggest update yet for Endzone 2, and it’s going to challenge everything you know about survival in the wasteland. From radiation rework and brand-new buildings, to deadly weather and disease mechanics – the Dangers & Progression update is live now!

This update also squashes bugs like building placement issues and expedition glitches for smoother play. Some tweaks make things even better, with stronger sandstorms, a refreshed disease system, and clearer radiation visuals. Updated tutorials make jumping in a breeze, pulling you deeper into this post-apocalyptic adventure!

Major radiation system overhaul

→ Includes a detailed radiation overlay, cleansing rain, and irradiated food & water mechanics

New buildings

→ Decontaminator, Brewery, Bar, Coffee Shop, and more

New resources

→ Hops and Weed, used in beer and joint production

Upgraded storage buildings

→ Now remove radiation from food and water

4 new expeditions

→ Sewage Plant, Hospital, Traffic Accident, Small Ominous House

Game goal overhaul

→ New goal selection menu and 3 themed win conditions

Late-game content

→ Unlock Beacon monument and decorative statues through new missions

New missions & improved tutorials

→ Guides for new mechanics and content

☢️A New Era of Radiation☢️

Radiation has evolved into a full survival mechanic. You’ll now need to:

Monitor zone-based radiation with a new overlay

Watch out for irradiated food and water

Build Decontaminators and upgraded storage buildings to fight back

Hope for cleansing rain – it now removes radiation naturally

This rework adds new complexity, new visuals, and new threats.

🏥Hospitals, Bars & More – New Buildings🏥

This update adds over 10 new buildings, including:

Hospital – Treat critically ill settlers

Brewery & Bar – Produce and serve beer to boost happiness

Coffee Shop – Distribute joints to ease settler stress

Beacon – A late-game monument to your survival mastery

Decorative Statues – Unlockable through new missions

Small Town Center, new street types, adult-only shelter, and more

🗺️New Expeditions & Game Goals🗺️

Send your explorers into four new expeditions:

Sewage Plant

Hospital

Traffic Accident

Small Ominous House

You’ll also find a new goal selection system, complete with:

3 new themed win conditions

6 new achievements

New missions to guide progression

🌪️Sandstorms & Disease Overhaul🌪️

Survival just got even harder:

Sandstorms now cause building damage over time

A new disease system introduces severe illness and non-working settlers

Settlers’ mood is now affected by radiation

Prepare your infrastructure or suffer the consequences.

🛠️Quality-of-Life & Fixes🛠️

We’ve implemented tons of fixes and improvements, including:

Health bars & destruction visuals for buildings

Improved road logic and settler behavior

Better tutorials, tooltips & UI interactions

Fixed expedition, trading, and savegame issues

Check out the full changelog below:





Achievements: Added 6 new achievements for game goals and beacon missions.

Buildings: Added a bar to distribute beer to settlers, increasing happiness.

Buildings: Added a beacon building (split into 3 parts) to celebrate and honor well-managed settlements.

Buildings: Added a brewery to produce beer from hops.

Buildings: Added a coffee shop to distribute joints to settlers, increasing happiness.

Buildings: Added a decontaminator to remove radiation in its vicinity.

Buildings: Added a hospital to treat sick settlers.

Buildings: Added a shelter that houses only adults.

Buildings: Added a small town center to provide more building space in small zones.

Buildings: Added three decorative statues, unlockable through new late-game missions.

Buildings: Added two new street types.

Buildings: Added an upgraded decontaminator to remove radiation in its vicinity.

Game Goals: Added a selection menu for game goals in the game type selection.

Game Goals: Added a set of three themed winning conditions.

Missions: Added several new missions for new resources and buildings.

Radiation: Added a radiation overlay to display local radiation levels in a zone.

Resources: Added hops resource, harvestable in fields.

Resources: Added weed resource, growable and harvestable in swamp farms.

Resources: Food and water can now become irradiated; build upgraded storage or decontaminators to remove radiation.

Sandstorms: Sandstorms now damage buildings over time; affected buildings are automatically repaired but may be fully destroyed.

Settlers: Settlers can now become severely ill and stop working.





Buildings: Added a safety check to fix occasional half-cell offset when placing buildings.

Buildings: Fixed an issue preventing some buildings from being buffed by storage facilities.

Buildings: Fixed zone road connections not correctly calculating connections to the town center when new roads are interrupted by blocking terrain.

Buildings: It is now possible to cancel the creation of vehicles.

Buildings: Warnings are no longer disabled when a building's workforce is at or below zero.

Expeditions: Added savegame fixes for certain greenhouse expeditions.

Expeditions: Disabled camera shake when bridges are auto-unlocked at session start.

Expeditions: Fixed interactables not being usable while the object an explorer is standing on is moving, even when the interactable is in range.

Expeditions: Fixed several expedition errors and glitches.

Map Generation: Fixed an unreachable mine slot.

Minimap: Ensured proper updating of upcycling slots on the minimap after dismantling ruins.

Missions: Fixed an error where events could trigger even if their filters were not met.

Missions: Fixed seed goals not counting correctly.

Research: Fixed an error occurring when finishing research with the research window open.

Research: Fixed technologies currently being researched from being discovered on expeditions or through events.

Savegames: Added a fix for buildings becoming locked after loading a savegame.

Savegames: Added a fix for cases where the same random loot was selected twice for a POI, preventing 100% completion.

Settlers: Fixed homeless settlers issue after Wanderers/Outlanders events.

Settlers: Fixed unwanted behavior of settlers going to storage facilities when not in a working state.

Trading: Fixed an error occurring when rerolling trader prices.

Trading: Fixed several errors with trade routes.

UI: Fixed different issues with drag-and-drop functionality for resources.

UI: Fixed an error when changing zones while a construction inspector is open.

Upcycling: Added 2-3 construction states to upcycling ruins to prevent them from popping in/out.





Buildings: Added a health bar to buildings.

Buildings: Added destruction effects to buildings with low health.

Buildings: Regular farms can now be placed outside fertile soil, with an adjustable field of influence.

Buildings: Swamp farms now have an adjustable field of influence.

Buildings: Town Center now includes an option to adjust settlers' repair behavior.

Buildings: Upgraded storage buildings now clean irradiated resources.

Diseases: Revamped the disease system.

Intermediate Area: Radiation is now displayed as 100% outside a zone (visual effect only).

Missions: Added a mission triggered when losing a zone.

Missions: Added new missions to remind players to build upgraded storage buildings.

Notifications: Added notifications when food and water become too irradiated.

Radiation: Adjusted radiation heatmap gradients for clearer visibility.

Radiation: Radiation tooltip on buildings now shows radiation levels as a percentage.

Radiation: Rain can now remove radiation.

Resources: Added a rating and labeling system for seeds.

Resources: Seeds are now distributed across sectors based on their rating.

Sandstorm: Increased the strength of sandstorms.

Settlers: Radiation now affects settlers' mood.

Trading: Trade routes are now factored into resource-per-minute goals.

Trading: Trader prices no longer reset when loading a savegame.

Tutorial: Adjusted the tutorial to cover updated radiation and disease mechanics.

Tutorial: Revised several tutorial texts for clarity.

UI: Added end screens for game goals.

We’re incredibly excited about this update and can’t wait to hear your feedback. Share your thoughts, strategies, and screenshots on Steam Discussions or our Discord.

Survive smart. Survive strong. 🧠💪

💚 Your teams at Gentlymad & Assemble | V 0.8.9251.16418 #573d405a5

