30 April 2025 Build 18296465 Edited 30 April 2025 – 13:52:23 UTC by Wendy Share
KKCKC 0.4 Version has been updated.

New Keycaps

  • Added 17 new ability Keycaps.

  • Added 5 new Heart Keycaps.

Room System Improvements

  • More types of Heart Keycap now appear in Recovery Rooms.

  • Added recovery-related Event Rooms.

Visual Improvements
  • Improved the effects of poison and burn.
Balance

  • Heart Keycap now appear after battles.

  • Improved the attack pattern of sound electronics.

Else

  • Added the "Typewriter" Cap, which uses a new control style.

  • Added a conditional unlock system for Keycpas.

  • Added 15 new Achievements.

  • Added 3 new Themes.

  • Added 6 new Caps.

