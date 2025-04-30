KKCKC 0.4 Version has been updated.
New Keycaps
-
Added 17 new ability Keycaps.
-
Added 5 new Heart Keycaps.
Room System Improvements
-
More types of Heart Keycap now appear in Recovery Rooms.
-
Added recovery-related Event Rooms.
Visual Improvements
- Improved the effects of poison and burn.
Balance
-
Heart Keycap now appear after battles.
-
Improved the attack pattern of sound electronics.
Else
-
Added the "Typewriter" Cap, which uses a new control style.
-
Added a conditional unlock system for Keycpas.
-
Added 15 new Achievements.
-
Added 3 new Themes.
-
Added 6 new Caps.
