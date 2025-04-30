Hey guys^^ This is the "last" content update for Dokimon: Quest.

I put it in quotes because, the reality is that there's still some things that I'd like to add to the game, however I need a bit of a break from indie dev for now.

Anyway! Let's get into this update I've been working so hard on^^

Here's what this update brings:

Flight

Clothes

Character Accessories

"Final Boss"

Alt-region "Mega City"

Spanish Script

Introduction to Portuguese

Steam Deck improvements

About Flight

You can now unlock flight travel after completing some pre-requisites. This has technically been in the game for a while through some shadow-push updates while we were testing and polishing the system, but it's completely done now. After reaching the final town, and registering at the flight school in Xelos, you'll gain the ability to fly to most major cities by interacting with the flight signs available in each town.



About Clothes

There's two outfits that have been added to the post-game. Track down where to buy them in the "alt-region" past the portal that opens up after beating the main story.

About Accessories

Similar to clothes, there's a number of accessories that have been added, including "Burnsby Ears". This is a headband you can purchase and toggle on burnsby ears atop your character.

Final Boss

I have added myself (well, technically the MC from another game..) to the alt-region. Battle against her for a big prize, and the "true ending" to the game.

Alt-region "Mega City"

The Mega City in the alt-region (through the portal north-east of Aki's shrine after beating the game) has been finalized. The quotes in "Mega City" are bc though technically that's what it was originally intended to be, compared to Xelos City (the mega city in the main region) it looks like a hut in the woods (lol). Alas, it's finished.



Spanish Script

The game is nearly completely, fully translated into Spanish and currently playable in Spanish. We're still finalizing some non-important data, like non-important DLCs, monster descriptions, etc. But the main story is completely translated, and the translation will be 100% finished within a week or two.

Portuguese

Similarly to Spanish, the game is being translated to Portuguese. The script is about 50% finished, however it's not currently tested or added into the game. We hope to finish this within a month from posting this.

Steamdeck Improvements

Despite the game playing perfectly fine on Steamdeck in Desktop Mode, there has been some outstanding issues in Gaming Mode, for reasons we cannot figure out (due to not having a Steamdeck of our own on-hand). However, we did a lot of guess work, and worked with the community a bit, and did a ton of optimizations, and believe Steamdeck is running perfectly on Gaming Mode as well. After applying these fixes, the Steam team stated they could not replicate any issues, so we marked this as resolved. That said, if you run into issues, please switch over to Desktop Mode, as there are 0 known issues here.

Bugs and other Misc. Fixes

While translating to Spanish, we were able to identify and fix a lot of grammar or wording errors. There have also been several minor bugs or visual errors that have been fixed, monsters, moves, and enemy trainer's team's balanced, as well as several minor improvements to some existing systems and UI. lastly, we cleared out a lot of junk which has reduced the game size from almost 80Mb down to about 62MB.