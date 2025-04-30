Hey guys^^ This is the "last" content update for Dokimon: Quest.
I put it in quotes because, the reality is that there's still some things that I'd like to add to the game, however I need a bit of a break from indie dev for now.
Anyway! Let's get into this update I've been working so hard on^^
Here's what this update brings:
-
Flight
-
Clothes
-
Character Accessories
-
"Final Boss"
-
Alt-region "Mega City"
-
Spanish Script
-
Introduction to Portuguese
-
Steam Deck improvements
-
About Flight
You can now unlock flight travel after completing some pre-requisites. This has technically been in the game for a while through some shadow-push updates while we were testing and polishing the system, but it's completely done now. After reaching the final town, and registering at the flight school in Xelos, you'll gain the ability to fly to most major cities by interacting with the flight signs available in each town.
-
About Clothes
There's two outfits that have been added to the post-game. Track down where to buy them in the "alt-region" past the portal that opens up after beating the main story.
-
About Accessories
Similar to clothes, there's a number of accessories that have been added, including "Burnsby Ears". This is a headband you can purchase and toggle on burnsby ears atop your character.
-
Final Boss
I have added myself (well, technically the MC from another game..) to the alt-region. Battle against her for a big prize, and the "true ending" to the game.
-
Alt-region "Mega City"
The Mega City in the alt-region (through the portal north-east of Aki's shrine after beating the game) has been finalized. The quotes in "Mega City" are bc though technically that's what it was originally intended to be, compared to Xelos City (the mega city in the main region) it looks like a hut in the woods (lol). Alas, it's finished.
-
Spanish Script
The game is nearly completely, fully translated into Spanish and currently playable in Spanish. We're still finalizing some non-important data, like non-important DLCs, monster descriptions, etc. But the main story is completely translated, and the translation will be 100% finished within a week or two.
-
Portuguese
Similarly to Spanish, the game is being translated to Portuguese. The script is about 50% finished, however it's not currently tested or added into the game. We hope to finish this within a month from posting this.
-
Steamdeck Improvements
Despite the game playing perfectly fine on Steamdeck in Desktop Mode, there has been some outstanding issues in Gaming Mode, for reasons we cannot figure out (due to not having a Steamdeck of our own on-hand). However, we did a lot of guess work, and worked with the community a bit, and did a ton of optimizations, and believe Steamdeck is running perfectly on Gaming Mode as well. After applying these fixes, the Steam team stated they could not replicate any issues, so we marked this as resolved. That said, if you run into issues, please switch over to Desktop Mode, as there are 0 known issues here.
-
Bugs and other Misc. Fixes
While translating to Spanish, we were able to identify and fix a lot of grammar or wording errors. There have also been several minor bugs or visual errors that have been fixed, monsters, moves, and enemy trainer's team's balanced, as well as several minor improvements to some existing systems and UI. lastly, we cleared out a lot of junk which has reduced the game size from almost 80Mb down to about 62MB.
-
Removal of "coming soon's"
This isn't an addition, so I didn't add it up above. But I got several (complaints?) mentions of the game's "coming soon" content. Stuff I decided I would add into the game for free after it released as a way to thank players for the support. This, kind of back fired. I didn't realize it would make the game feel unfinished, as that isn't the case.
It was intended instead to be "the game is done! but I decided to add more stuff for free since the game performed well :)". I've since made a mental note to keep "coming soon's" or "would like to adds" to update posts like this, and not including them in-game (in my defense, I've played almost 0 games in the past 4-5 years, and my last monster tamer experience was Temtem on it's EA release date...), but anyway, oh well!
- In Conclusion
That's it for now! Stay tuned for future localizations, and perhaps some free updates in the future. We're still considering the possibility of DLC, Spin-off titles, and Sequels, but nothing is confirmed just yet.
To stay up to date on Dokimon news, be sure to join the discord. We only run @everyone mentions a few times a year (almost never going over 10 times) so feel free to join and mute all and wait for the big announcements ;)
https://discord.com/invite/4YUaYNvVHD
Additionally, I post news and other stuff to the official Yanako RPGs X account at: @yanako_rpgs
https://x.com/yanako_rpgs
Happy gaming, cheers!
Changed files in this update