English
##########Content################
[Quest]New Random Quest: Unlock the Desert Chest
[The Oasis Teahouse]The mission board here now gives random "Unlock the Desert Chest" quests.
[Quest]New Random Quest: Emergency Extraction
[The Oasis Teahouse]The mission board here now gives random "Emergency Extraction" quests.
[Wiki]Updated the quest page.
简体中文
##########Content################
【任务】新任务：解锁沙漠保险
【绿洲茶馆】这里的任务公告板现在会提供随机的【解锁沙漠保险】任务。
【任务】新任务：紧急撤离
【绿洲茶馆】这里的任务公告板现在会提供随机的【紧急撤离】任务。
【维基】更新了任务页面。
Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场
https://controlc.com/2653e153
https://pastelink.net/zghhfusv
Changed files in this update