

English

##########Content################

[Quest]New Random Quest: Unlock the Desert Chest

[The Oasis Teahouse]The mission board here now gives random "Unlock the Desert Chest" quests.

[Quest]New Random Quest: Emergency Extraction

[The Oasis Teahouse]The mission board here now gives random "Emergency Extraction" quests.

[Wiki]Updated the quest page.

简体中文

##########Content################

【任务】新任务：解锁沙漠保险

【绿洲茶馆】这里的任务公告板现在会提供随机的【解锁沙漠保险】任务。

【任务】新任务：紧急撤离

【绿洲茶馆】这里的任务公告板现在会提供随机的【紧急撤离】任务。

【维基】更新了任务页面。

Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场

https://controlc.com/2653e153

https://pastelink.net/zghhfusv