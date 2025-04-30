 Skip to content

30 April 2025 Build 18296397 Edited 30 April 2025 – 13:39:09 UTC by Wendy Share
[Quest]New Random Quest: Unlock the Desert Chest
[The Oasis Teahouse]The mission board here now gives random "Unlock the Desert Chest" quests.
[Quest]New Random Quest: Emergency Extraction
[The Oasis Teahouse]The mission board here now gives random "Emergency Extraction" quests.
[Wiki]Updated the quest page.
【任务】新任务：解锁沙漠保险
【绿洲茶馆】这里的任务公告板现在会提供随机的【解锁沙漠保险】任务。
【任务】新任务：紧急撤离
【绿洲茶馆】这里的任务公告板现在会提供随机的【紧急撤离】任务。
【维基】更新了任务页面。

Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场
https://controlc.com/2653e153
https://pastelink.net/zghhfusv

