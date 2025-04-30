 Skip to content

30 April 2025 Build 18296377
  • Scrolling and layout in UI windows have been improved
  • Fixed bugs related to the "God's Favor" quest
  • Villager food consumption has been reduced
  • Grace now decays more slowly
  • Fixed a bug that prevented players from eating anything other than blueberries
  • Fixed bugs that prevented buildings from being dismantled

