- Scrolling and layout in UI windows have been improved
- Fixed bugs related to the "God's Favor" quest
- Villager food consumption has been reduced
- Grace now decays more slowly
- Fixed a bug that prevented players from eating anything other than blueberries
- Fixed bugs that prevented buildings from being dismantled
Hotfix 1.0.10
