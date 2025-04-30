-
Updated preferences to allow for muting music/effects/voice individually
-
Added in functionality to delete personal notes after crossing them out
-
Hank's handsome countenance now appears on the Move map
-
Updated the codeword minigame to remove some ambiguity around repeated letters
Version 1.0.3 Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Linux Depot 3096601
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 3096602
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update