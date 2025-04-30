 Skip to content

30 April 2025 Build 18296374 Edited 30 April 2025 – 14:09:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Updated preferences to allow for muting music/effects/voice individually

  • Added in functionality to delete personal notes after crossing them out

  • Hank's handsome countenance now appears on the Move map

  • Updated the codeword minigame to remove some ambiguity around repeated letters

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux Depot 3096601
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3096602
  • Loading history…
